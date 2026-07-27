Perry Warjiyo's exit puts central bank’s independence to the test

Bank Indonesia (BI) Senior Deputy Gov. Destry Damayanti (left), State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (center) and BI Deputy Gov. Ricky P. Gozali, speak during a press conference on the resignation of BI Gov. Perry Warjiyo in Jakarta, on July 27, 2026. Perry Warjiyo submitted his resignation, and Destry Damayanti was appointed acting governor of BI in accordance with the central bank's regulation. Antara/Marco (Antara/Marco)

Economists noted that Perry's successor must be a respected technocrat with deep monetary-policy experience and sufficient independence from political interests.

P erry Warjiyo's surprise resignation from the Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor post has rattled financial markets, albeit only modestly, while raising broader concerns over the central bank's independence.

Economists say the leadership change could put BI's institutional credibility to the test, with its impact hinging on who is appointed as Perry's successor and how quickly the transition is completed. Future policy decisions are also likely to be scrutinized through a political lens, particularly regarding the extent of government influence over the central bank.

The resignation was announced in a press conference at BI headquarters in Jakarta on Monday morning by State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, who revealed that Perry tendered his resignation on Sunday “on personal grounds” but refused to divulge specifics on that matter.

The market gave a limited negative response to the news as rupiah contracted by half a percent from 17,926 per US dollar when the spot market opened to Rp 18,000 sharp when it closed. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index also only declined by 0.17 percent on Monday closing.

Senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti was named interim governor in accordance with BI Law and that the government was yet to decide on a “definitive candidate” to take on the mantle, said Prasetyo.

Destry in the press conference said BI would endeavor to keep its duties and authorities in maintaining the stability of rupiah value, payment system and financial system “in order to support sustainable economic growth”.

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“In undertaking those duties and authorities, BI will still prioritize good and professional institutional governance and will keep synergizing and coordinating with the government in undertaking our respective duties and mandates,” said Destry.