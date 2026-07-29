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UN says human trafficking into Asian scam centers is surging

The UN migration agency has warned of a dramatic increase in the number of people forced into working in Asian scam compounds, saying people from more than 80 countries have been lured in through social media, with some being sexually abused.

Emma Farge (Reuters)
Geneva
Wed, July 29, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T10:18:25+07:00

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Computer monitors are kept on desks inside a workstation at a compound in O'Smach that the Thai military said was used for scam operations, at the Chong Chom-O'Smach border crossing, after clashes between Thailand and Cambodia in December 2025, in Samraong, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, March 6, 2026. Computer monitors are kept on desks inside a workstation at a compound in O'Smach that the Thai military said was used for scam operations, at the Chong Chom-O'Smach border crossing, after clashes between Thailand and Cambodia in December 2025, in Samraong, Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia, March 6, 2026. (Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

T

he UN migration agency on Tuesday warned of a dramatic increase in the number of people forced into working in Asian scam compounds, saying people from more than 80 countries have been lured in through social media, with some being sexually abused.

Huge scam centers employing as many as 300,000 workers across Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos have emerged to deploy online schemes to defraud often older individuals in the West, the International Organization for Migration said.

But a significant portion of those were themselves tricked into employment, the UN agency said, describing fake job advertisements offering lucrative work contracts for those with strong English skills and a college education.

Once duped, they are stripped of their documents and forced to carry out online scam operations amid threats and violence, IOM said. Many suffer stigma and debt as well as trauma after sexual abuse or bouts of solitary confinement, Amy Pope, director general of the IOM, said.

Social media expands reach

"People trapped in scam compounds are victims of trafficking, forced to commit crimes through violence, threats and coercion," said Pope, who formerly worked as a prosecutor of human trafficking cases.

"We must work together to support survivors, stop traffickers and close the gaps these criminal networks exploit," she said.

The IOM put the number of those trafficked in the tens of thousands.

Pope told reporters in Geneva that IOM has helped victims from some 30 countries recruited under false pretenses.

"The significant networks are based within Asia, but because of social media, because of the ability to now reach people in many, many countries, their reach has expanded quite significantly," she said, estimating that people from over 80 countries have been trafficked.

Even when they manage to escape or are freed through government raids, they are sometimes then threatened with prosecution, Pope said.

She praised governments such as Thailand for increased engagement in identifying such centers but said more was needed to find those operating in remote parts of Asia where law enforcement is poor.

"IOM calls for continued support to assist victims of trafficking through protection, safe return and reintegration, while scaling up efforts to raise awareness of traffickers’ tactics so that people can recognize risks and know where to seek help," the IOM statement said.

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