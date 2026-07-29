TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
When classrooms go empty
Prabowo’s approval rating sinks amid dissatisfaction with economy, politics

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments
When classrooms go empty
Prabowo’s approval rating sinks amid dissatisfaction with economy, politics

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed groups in Iraq

The combined air operation came as President Donald Trump met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington for their first in-person talks since the Middle East war began in late February.

AFP
Washington
Wed, July 29, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T12:54:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Smoke rises after explosions were heard and air defenses activated near the airport in Erbil, on July 24, 2026. Several blasts sounded on July 24 near Erbil airport, which hosts US-led coalition troops in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Smoke rises after explosions were heard and air defenses activated near the airport in Erbil, on July 24, 2026. Several blasts sounded on July 24 near Erbil airport, which hosts US-led coalition troops in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. (AFP/0)

U

S and Saudi Arabian forces said they struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for recent attacks, following a short pause in Iran war hostilities.

The combined air operation came as President Donald Trump met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington for their first in-person talks since the Middle East war began in late February.

Crude oil prices leapt more than four percent as the fresh Middle East flare-up revived fears over global supplies usually shipped through the pivotal Strait of Hormuz.

Retaliatory strikes by US and Saudi fighter planes hit logistics and weapons sites in eastern Iraq belonging to "Iran-aligned terrorists", the US military said.

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said the "terrorist militias loyal to Iran"  were linked to attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities.

A days-long pause in hostilities ended late Tuesday, when US forces reported intercepting missiles launched by Iran at American bases in the Gulf.

Washington had said the cessation in fighting was aimed at kickstarting a new round of negotiations, including over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's IRGC said Wednesday it attacked and stopped three tankers in the strait, maintaining it has "full control" of the waterway.

Trump hosted Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday for closed-door talks that the administration described as "positive and productive".

The discussions lasted for about an hour and a half and took place while Netanyahu and Trump seek to patch over public disagreements on the war.

Netanyahu said in a video message after the meeting that it was "one of the best conversations I've ever had with the president of the United States" and that it touched on "our common goal: ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons."

Trump said only that the pair had a "very good meeting."

Israel has not taken part in the recent round of hostilities between the United States and Iran, which flared earlier this month as an April ceasefire collapsed.

Trump and Netanyahu had been expected to discuss the implementation of a US-sponsored framework deal signed by Israel and Lebanon last month, whose application on the ground has been challenging.

The talks were also expected to touch on Gaza, as diplomatic efforts to kick-start the devastated Palestinian territory's reconstruction are at a standstill.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether the leaders discussed those issues.

"Had a very good meeting!" Trump wrote on social media, alongside photos of himself with Netanyahu in the Oval Office.

"Obviously, many important subjects were discussed."

Nearly three years after the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, and Israel continues to regularly target people the military says are militants.

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, said Tuesday that Netanyahu's visit came at a "critical time for the Middle East," with Iran continuing "to choose terrorism over negotiations" and blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz remains a hurdle to any peaceful resolution to the Mideast war, and Iran insists on managing the crucial conduit for oil and gas.

Its powerful Revolutionary Guards have been stopping vessels trying to transit the trade route, saying Wednesday it struck three oil tankers "which ignored our warnings and continued sailing an unsafe and illegal route".

Tehran said earlier this week that it had held talks with Oman, which also borders the strait, on "common principles and operational mechanisms" to ensure the safe passage of shipping.

In June, Muscat and Tehran said they would discuss imposing service fees in the waterway, a move Washington opposes.

But Oman also angered Iran after saying vessels could transit the Hormuz strait via its waters, with Tehran responding by attacking ships.

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Related Article

Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, Gulf quiet as US forgoes strikes

ASEAN to call for open straits as US-Iran war casts shadow

US announces nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia

US launches new Iran strikes as Trump threatens wider attacks

Women’s group Kowani aims to strengthen people-to-people diplomacy with Saudi Arabia

Popular

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora

Leaving Indonesia, loving Indonesia: A path for diaspora
Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty

Indonesia seeks better US tariff terms after 10% forced-labor duty
Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

Press unions demand apology from Prabowo for denigrating comments

More in World

 View more
Smoke rises after explosions were heard and air defenses activated near the airport in Erbil, on July 24, 2026. Several blasts sounded on July 24 near Erbil airport, which hosts US-led coalition troops in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region.
Middle East and Africa

US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed groups in Iraq
An aerial view shows the damaged Aeon Mall shopping center after an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 struck Japan's southern Kumamoto prefecture, in Kashima Town, Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, July 28, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Rescuers in Japan haul survivors from collapsed mall as earthquake toll rises to 13
Humanoid robots controlled by a remote control by Unitree Robotics take part in a fight during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026.
Americas

Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots

Highlight
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo arrives at a media briefing on Jan. 19, 2023, at the central bank’s headquarters in downtown Jakarta.
Economy

Rating agencies flag credibility risks over Perry’s resignation
state surveillance on social media cartoon
Editorial

Doxing is a threat to democracy
Eleven of the shadow cabinet's 15 members gather for their first working meeting in Jakarta on July 27, 2026, following the launch of the self-styled watchdog initiative.
Politics

'Foreign agents' of change: Experts launch shadow cabinet

The Latest

 View more
Academia

War? What war? Aluminum's Gulf disruption premium vanishes
Companies

Ministry flags Danantara, BPKP to solve delayed LRT City projects
Economy

Stability versus growth: Indonesia’s test in H2 2026
Middle East and Africa

US, Saudi forces strike Iran-backed groups in Iraq
Regulations

Purbaya clarifies Danantara’s role as 'invitee' in KSSK meetings
Asia & Pacific

Rescuers in Japan haul survivors from collapsed mall as earthquake toll rises to 13
Academia

Malaysian voters should not gamble with the country’s future
Americas

Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.