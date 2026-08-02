TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta
Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Google rolls back new satellite image AI tool after backlash
Prabowo revives plan for trans-Sumatra, Kalimantan railways

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta
Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan
Google rolls back new satellite image AI tool after backlash
Prabowo revives plan for trans-Sumatra, Kalimantan railways

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

US embassies urge citizens to consider departing Middle East

The warning, posted online by US embassies in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, came a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran "very hard".

Agencies
Dubai
Sun, August 2, 2026 Published on Aug. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-08-02T14:10:00+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Risky landing: An Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft prepares for landing on Monday as a smoke plume rises from an ongoing fire near Dubai International Airport in Dubai. Flights were gradually resuming at Dubai airport on Monday, March 16, 2026, previously the world’s busiest for international flights, the airport operator said. Risky landing: An Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft prepares for landing on Monday as a smoke plume rises from an ongoing fire near Dubai International Airport in Dubai. Flights were gradually resuming at Dubai airport on Monday, March 16, 2026, previously the world’s busiest for international flights, the airport operator said. (AFP/-)

U

S embassies in capitals across the Middle East on Saturday warned their citizens to beware of "unforeseen escalation" in the regional conflict and urged them to be ready to leave.

The warning, posted online by US embassies in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, came a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to hit Iran "very hard".

Iran and the United States have been at war since February 28. A period of calm followed a ceasefire, though that collapsed with a return of strikes.

With no end in sight, the war has for months upended the lives of people across the Middle East and rattled global energy markets.

"Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation," said the security alert.

The messages urged citizens to check flight details and to follow safety advice from local authorities.

"Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions," it said.

US citizens in Jordan were told not to visit military bases in the country, which have recently come under Iranian missile attack, and in Israel they were urged to seek the location of the nearest bomb shelter.

"The Iranian regime is unpredictable, as seen by its recent decisions to attack areas in the region without warning or provocations as well as to expand attacks to areas not previously targeted (such as Egypt)," said a post on the US Embassy Jerusalem site.

The US embassy in Beirut said the mission remained on "ordered departure status", meaning that family members andnon-essential US government personnel were still relocated outside of Lebanon.

Donald Trump said late on Saturday he would hold off on a fresh attack on Iran as long as a deal could be reached quickly to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. 

Iran and "other Middle Eastern Countries" asked for a time to complete a deal that would lead to "the Immediate, Complete and Total" reopening of the Strait and "an end to Iran's nuclear threat," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL."

Israel "joins me in this commitment," Trump wrote. Israel did not immediately make a public statement on the issue. 

Iran warned the US this weekend against any “adventurous action” and said it would retaliate decisively if American forces followed through on Trump's threats of fresh attacks on Iranian targets.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi’s comments in separate phone calls on Saturday with senior Turkish, Pakistani and Saudi officials came just hours after Kuwait's army said it destroyed hostile drones launched by Iran against several vital facilities.

Popular

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta
Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia

Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Related Article

Trump says he's looking at AI controls after OpenAI rogue agent

US Fed holds interest rates steady as 'family fight' sees hawks call for hike

The US is betting against international law

Trump administration bans new Chinese humanoid robots

Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, Gulf quiet as US forgoes strikes

Popular

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta

Social media rumours, economic hardship fuel migrant surge into Ceuta
Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia

Malaysian pilot risks death penalty for smuggling ecstasy in Indonesia
Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

More in World

 View more
Risky landing: An Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft prepares for landing on Monday as a smoke plume rises from an ongoing fire near Dubai International Airport in Dubai. Flights were gradually resuming at Dubai airport on Monday, March 16, 2026, previously the world’s busiest for international flights, the airport operator said.
Middle East and Africa

US embassies urge citizens to consider departing Middle East
A woman uses a fan to shelter from the sun on a street in Seoul on July 12, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

South Korea records its highest-ever temperature of 42.5C
Greek firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in the area of Porto Germeno, some 70 kilometers northwest of Athens in the region of Viotia, on August 1, 2026. Hundreds of firefighters in Greece battle to save a popular coastal resort northwest of Athens as violent winds continue to lash the country, hampering operations.
Europe

Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage

Highlight
Residents affected by flash floods and landslides walk in the area of HKBP Ressort Tuka Church in Hutanabolon, Tukka District, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. Despite the recent disasters, the church continued to hold services ahead of Christmas.
Archipelago

Floods strike North Sumatra despite intensifying dry season across the country
President Prabowo Subianto delivers a speech during the 28th anniversary celebration of the National Awakening Party (PKB) in Jakarta on July 23, 2026. Held under the theme “A New Direction for the Constitutional Economic Mandate“, the event reaffirmed the party's commitment to supporting the government in strengthening Indonesia's economy.
Editorial

Journalism is not a crime
A stock illustration of Indonesian passport.
Society

Mixed-marriage families seek priority in dual citizenship plan

The Latest

 View more
Art & Culture

Teater Koma revives ‘Rumah Sakit Jiwa’ for an unsettled world
Middle East and Africa

US embassies urge citizens to consider departing Middle East
Asia & Pacific

South Korea records its highest-ever temperature of 42.5C
Companies

Citilink expands fleet to 43 aircraft, thanks to Danantara's support
Sports

UEFA, CONCACAF target Infantino after FIFA shelve World Cup private investment plan
Europe

Firefighters in Greece 'pushed to the limit' as winds rage
Middle East and Africa

Trump says he will hold off on fresh Iran attack in hope of quick deal
Companies

Wildberries: 'Russia's Amazon' targeted by Ukraine
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.