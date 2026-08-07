Indonesia calls for united front against Israeli violations in Jerusalem

Second Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir attends an emergency meeting of foreign ministers from Arab and Muslim countries on Aug. 5, 2026, in Amman. The meeting was hosted by Jordan to reaffirm the kingdom’s custodianship of Jerusalem’s holy sites amid escalating Israeli incursions in occupied East Jerusalem. (Courtesy of Foreign Ministry/-)

Indonesia called on Muslim-majority and Global South countries to stand together in protecting Jerusalem’s holy sites, as representatives from across the Islamic world gathered in Jordan on Wednesday amid escalating Israeli incursions in occupied East Jerusalem.

I ndonesia has called on Muslim-majority and Global South countries to stand together in protecting Jerusalem’s holy sites, as representatives from across the Islamic world gathered in Jordan on Wednesday amid escalating Israeli incursions in occupied East Jerusalem.

Representing Indonesia in the emergency meeting in Amman, Second Deputy Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir told foreign ministers from 13 Arab and Muslim countries that a fragmented international response and continued tolerance of Israeli violations have enabled Tel Aviv to act with impunity in Jerusalem. He said such divisions have become increasingly untenable amid the Middle East’s rapidly changing political landscape.

“Indonesia urges the international community to move beyond old methods. [We should] stop tolerating Israeli violations and cease addressing the issue in a fragmented manner. Disunity creates a gap that Israel consistently exploits,” Arrmanatha said, as quoted from a press release from his office.

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He proposed for stronger enforcement of international law and International Court of Justice rulings, broader recognition of Palestine, protection of the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and support for Gaza’s reconstruction and the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

“The Global South stands with us [Muslim countries],” Arrmanatha said, arguing that the Palestinian cause extends beyond the Muslim world.

“Even nations traditionally close to Israel have imposed sanctions on Israeli settlers in the West Bank.”

The meeting hosted by Jordan in Amman came less than two weeks after Israeli national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on July 23 alongside thousands of Israeli visitors under heavy police protection.