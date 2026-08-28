The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles
Protesters swarm House to demand asset forfeiture, end to graft
Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Norway's new King Haakon, popular face of shaken monarchy

Haakon automatically succeeded to the throne Friday after his father, King Harald, passed away peacefully earlier in the day. He is due to swear an oath before the government later Friday.

 
Fri, August 28, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Norway's King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus pose for a group photo aboard the kingship Norway in the Geirangerfjord on August 31, 2024, where they attend Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her future husband Durek Verrett's wedding. Princess Martha Louise, the eldest child of King Harald will tie the knot on Saturday with American self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett. Norway's King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus pose for a group photo aboard the kingship Norway in the Geirangerfjord on August 31, 2024, where they attend Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her future husband Durek Verrett's wedding. Princess Martha Louise, the eldest child of King Harald will tie the knot on Saturday with American self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett. (AFP/Norway Out)

A

s comfortable in a duffel coat as in ceremonial dress, Norway's King Haakon is the new face of a monarchy long praised for its modernity and modesty, but now beset by woe and scandal.

Haakon automatically succeeded to the throne Friday after his father, King Harald, passed away peacefully earlier in the day. He is due to swear an oath before the government later Friday.

He has increasingly seen his family's affairs plastered across front pages: his wife's lung transplant, revelations about her ties to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a rape conviction against his stepson, and the escapades of his eccentric sister and her American self-proclaimed shaman husband.

Haakon, a tall, bearded and stately 53-year-old, is as modest and measured as most Norwegians -- reflecting a society that shuns opulence and ostentation.

Married to Mette-Marit, a commoner who was a single mother, Haakon has focused his attention on issues that concern many of his generation, including environmental protection and fighting racism and homophobia.

"It's important that we protect who we are and for Norway to be a country where we're allowed to love and be with whoever we want," he said the day after a bloody attack against the gay community in Oslo in June 2022.

Born on July 20, 1973, the prince attended state-run daycare and schools, in line with the wishes of his parents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, who were keen to see him grow up among "ordinary" Norwegians.

After secondary school he spent three years in the navy, where he served primarily as an officer on a torpedo boat.

He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in political science at the University of California in Berkeley and a master's in international politics at the London School of Economics.

Haakon is a fan of skiing, surfing, and windsurfing, as well as music.

It was at a 1999 music festival at Kristiansand, in southern Norway, that he met his future wife, whose tumultuous past made headlines in the Scandinavian country.

At the time, Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby was a single mother of a young son named Marius, the fruit of an earlier relationship with a man who had a heavy criminal record, including assault and cocaine possession.

"My teenage rebellion was stronger than most people's," she acknowledged to reporters ahead of her August 2001 marriage to Haakon.

Norwegians quickly saw beyond her wild past. The couple went on to have a daughter expected to one day be queen, Ingrid Alexandra, born in 2004, and a son Sverre Magnus, in 2005.

But storm clouds were building on the horizon.

His sister Martha-Louise, a fan of alternative therapies, has repeatedly been accused of exploiting her princess title for commercial purposes.

She made headlines again by marrying a self-proclaimed shaman, Durek Verrett, in 2024, described as a dangerous "charlatan" by his critics.

Then his stepson Marius, whom Haakon has always treated like his own son, was arrested in August 2024 and sentenced to four years in prison in June 2026 for rape and assault. He has appealed.

Just days before the conviction, Marius' mother, Haakon's wife Mette-Marit, underwent a lung transplant for the pulmonary fibrosis with which she was diagnosed in 2018.

That came just months after the Norwegian media in February 2026 published troubling revelations about Mette-Marit's friendship with Epstein in the early 2010s.

Even though the American financier had already been convicted of soliciting a minor, Mette-Marit had been in frequent contact with him, their emails indicating a close relationship.

She later said she had been "manipulated and deceived".

"When you get married, it's for better or for worse," Haakon remarked in March 2026 during a televised interview with the couple about the Epstein revelations.

The scandals have tarnished the royal family's image and weakened its support in the Scandinavian country, though it remains broadly popular.

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Related Article

Norway's new King Haakon, popular face of shaken monarchy

Norway will drill in Arctic regardless of EU's position, says energy minister

England, Norway advance at World Cup

SMI extends Rp 125 billion in financing to solar projects

Norway, Indonesia launch fourth period of Environmental Fund

Popular

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?

Indonesia at 81: Whose sovereignty are we celebrating?
Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak

Freezing of protester’s bank account draws flak
Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

Indonesia’s rare earth push faces low-content, costly extraction hurdles

More in World

 View more
Norway's King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus pose for a group photo aboard the kingship Norway in the Geirangerfjord on August 31, 2024, where they attend Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her future husband Durek Verrett's wedding. Princess Martha Louise, the eldest child of King Harald will tie the knot on Saturday with American self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett.
Europe

Norway's new King Haakon, popular face of shaken monarchy
An FPV drone targets a balloon mounted on a tank during a demonstration of procedures for deploying mini-drones in combat situations by the Swiss Army's Drones and Robotics Defense Competence Center at the Wichlen shooting range near Glarus-Sud on May 18, 2026.
Europe

Switzerland eyes drone battalion by 2028
An aerial view shows houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods at Devighat, Bidur Municipality, along the confluence of the Trishuli and Tadi rivers in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. Nepal's disaster agency said that 823 people remained out of contact on August 27, more than 24 hours after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet.
Asia & Pacific

Death toll nears 400, rescuers search for 1,400 missing after Nepal-Tibet floods

Highlight
A man runs past national flags of ASEAN member states outside a media center in Cebu, the Philippines, on May 5, 2026, ahead of the 48th ASEAN Summit.
Economy

Toyota tug-of-war exposes ASEAN’s investment dilemma
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Defence Minister Dong Jun stand for a photo with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on the day of a “2+2“ meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta, Indonesia August 21, 2026.
Editorial

When 2+2 is more than 4
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of Nahdlatul Ulama’s 35th congress in Jombang, East Java on August 27, 2026.
Politics

Prabowo highlights NU’s role in maintaining national stability

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Danantara puts 360,000 property units on offer at expo
Europe

Norway's new King Haakon, popular face of shaken monarchy
Europe

Switzerland eyes drone battalion by 2028
Archipelago

Backlash after man jailed for reselling Starlink service on remote island
Companies

Danantara deploys $1 billion private credit to Partners Group: Bloomberg
Archipelago

Belgium to reactivate honorary consul in Medan
FEATURES

A year after Affan: The anger that stayed
Politics

Post-protest unrest disrupts Jakarta commute
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.