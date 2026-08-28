Switzerland eyes drone battalion by 2028

An FPV drone targets a balloon mounted on a tank during a demonstration of procedures for deploying mini-drones in combat situations by the Swiss Army's Drones and Robotics Defense Competence Center at the Wichlen shooting range near Glarus-Sud on May 18, 2026. (AFP/Harold Cunningham)

The ministry outlined plans for a civilian-military center for drones and robotics, consisting of a tech hub and a military command.

Switzerland on Thursday announced its intention to build a military drone battalion, amid a rearmament trend across Europe.

"From 2028, the army will deploy its own drone battalion for reconnaissance, operations and defense," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The battalion will be backed up by a specialized recruitment and training program.

The ministry outlined plans for a civilian-military center for drones and robotics, consisting of a tech hub and a military command.

"New solutions are to be jointly developed, tested and quickly made usable for military use," it said.

The defense ministry said drones, counter-drone defense and robotics were now a "strategic priority" for the landlocked Alpine country.

In recent years, drones have become increasingly prevalent in conflicts, used for surveillance and intelligence-gathering as well as for targeting enemy positions and conducting strikes, often with the help of artificial intelligence.

The Swiss defense ministry noted that it has seen an increase in the number of drone flights spotted over military and critical infrastructure.

The country's first system for drone defense has already been introduced.

Switzerland's long-standing position has been one of well-armed neutrality and the European country has mandatory conscription for men.

Swiss neutrality traces its roots back to 1516 and has been internationally recognised since 1815.