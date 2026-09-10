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MPR deputy speaker calls on OIC to step up pressure on Israel

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, September 10, 2026

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Palestinians inspect a family home on Sept. 8 destroyed by the Israel army following a military operation in the Israel-occupied West Bank village of Aqraba, south of the city of Nablus. Palestinians inspect a family home on Sept. 8 destroyed by the Israel army following a military operation in the Israel-occupied West Bank village of Aqraba, south of the city of Nablus. (AFP/Jaafar Ashtiyeh)

T

he People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) has called for stronger sanctions against Israel from the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), criticizing the group for failing to move beyond normative statements as Israeli politicians increasingly campaign on Palestinian displacement ahead of the upcoming election.

The suggestion came following a joint statement from eight members of the OIC, including Indonesia, earlier this week condemning a Gaza displacement proposal pitched by Israeli security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the latest in a string of similar condemnations issued by the group this year.

MPR deputy speaker Hidayat Nur Wahid on Tuesday said repeated diplomatic statements have failed to pressure Israel to change course, with the country continuing to defy international laws, including in Jerusalem.

“These nations should not stop at merely repeating joint statements; they must prove their seriousness, including severing economic ties with Israel,” Hidayat said, as quoted from MPR website.

“This includes nations that have ‘normalized’ relations with Israel. They should immediately rectify this and expel Israeli ambassadors from their respective countries,” he added.

Indonesia is part of a recurring group of eight OIC members that have repeatedly issued joint statements condemning Israel alongside Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Indonesia has no official diplomatic ties with Israel, but has various unofficial channels to connect with Tel Aviv on matters involving trade, security and other cooperation. Meanwhile, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and the UAE have maintained diplomatic ties with Israel, despite their strong criticism of its conduct against Palestinians.

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