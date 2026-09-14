Prabowo calls for Global South, BRICS unity amid fragmented world order

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resident Prabowo Subianto has called on BRICS and Global South countries to strengthen unity amid heightened geopolitical tensions and growing rivalry among major powers, saying greater coordination would help developing nations shape a stronger multilateral order.
Prabowo delivered his speech on Saturday during a session at BRICS’ 18th summit in New Delhi, hosted by this year’s chair India, as the 11-member bloc put greater representation for developing nations among major issues on this year’s agenda.
“Together, we can build a stronger multilateral system that supports the needs and the interests of all nations, big and small, strong or weak,” Prabowo told fellow leaders at the session.
The President argued that BRICS could harness the Global South’s collective economic strength to make developing nations more resilient, giving them a greater say in an international order still heavily shaped by major powers.
“Imagine what BRICS can achieve if [its collective] strength is fully mobilized to help secure food and energy supplies,” Prabowo said. “Imagine if our markets, capital, resources, technology and knowledge are better connected, creating greater opportunities for the developing world.”
Prabowo also quoted an old Indonesian saying, “bersatu kita teguh, terpecah kita runtuh” (united we stand strong, divided we fall), invoking the 1955 Bandung Conference that united Asian and African countries against imperialism and colonialism.
In a session on Sunday, he largely repeated a similar message of building stronger and fairer economies.
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