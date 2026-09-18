Prabowo skips UNGA as RI seeks to bridge divides

President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23, 2025, during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City, the United States. (AFP/Timothy A. Clary)

Prabowo’s decision to skip the gathering has drawn attention from analysts, given his regular participation in international forums and the opportunities the UNGA offers for direct engagement with world leaders.

P resident Prabowo Subianto will stay home as Foreign Minister Sugiono leads Indonesia’s delegation to next week’s high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York, where Jakarta plans to push for stronger multilateral cooperation and position itself as a “bridge-builder” amid growing global instability.

Sugiono will represent Prabowo at the 81st UNGA, where he is scheduled to attend about 22 meetings throughout the week, including forums involving middle powers and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as bilateral meetings with international partners.

The Foreign Ministry said Prabowo would remain in the country to focus on domestic priorities, while emphasizing that his absence did not signal any reduction in Jakarta’s commitment to the UN or to multilateral diplomacy.

Indonesia will use the gathering to advance its diplomatic priorities, including its support for multilateralism, inclusivity and world peace, as well as the Palestinian issue, ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said, while also emphasizing Jakarta’s drive to be a global “bridge-builder”.

“Broadly speaking, the key message Indonesia intends to convey during the General Debate concerns the importance of strengthening national and regional resilience as a means to achieve global resilience,” she told journalists during Thursday’s press briefing.

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The General Debate begins Tuesday in New York, bringing nearly 200 countries together to discuss conflicts, humanitarian crises, climate change and other global challenges under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All”, as multilateralism faces growing strains and a more fragmented world order.