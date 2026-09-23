The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Cambodia no 'safe haven' for scams, Prime Minister tells anti-fraud summit

Poppy McPherson and Chantha Lach (Reuters)
Phnom Penh
Wed, September 23, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet delivers a speech at the opening of an international conference on combating online scams in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, September 23, 2026. Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet delivers a speech at the opening of an international conference on combating online scams in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, September 23, 2026. (Reuters/Soveit Yarn)

C

ambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said the country would not be a haven for transnational scam syndicates as he opened a global conference on cyberfraud on Wednesday, where the government is keen to showcase its crackdown on the multibillion-dollar scam industry.

"Cambodia will never be a safe haven for online scams," Hun Manet said in an opening speech in Phnom Penh, where delegates from more than a dozen countries, including the United States and China, have gathered.

"Cambodia will not allow criminal syndicates to undermine our country's progress and the livelihood of over 17 million Cambodian people," he said, adding that the country supported more international cooperation including real-time intelligence sharing.

Cambodian authorities say they have eradicated industrial-scale scam compounds, a claim met with skepticism by some analysts who say raids have left high level figures unscathed.

The conference represents a "growing openness to cooperate", said Delphine Schantz, regional representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

“But it is clear that more can and needs to be done, both at national levels, and in terms of international cooperation,” she said, calling for a joint understanding of key trends and coherent regulatory frameworks including investment in digital evidence collection.

The country, along with other Southeast Asian nations, emerged in recent years as a hub for the transnational cyberscam industry, with mostly Chinese-led criminal gangs operating compounds where trafficking victims are detained and coerced into carrying out romance scams, police-impersonation fraud and other schemes.

On Monday and Tuesday, reporters toured sprawling centers shuttered by the government – one housing as many as 20,000 workers. They also viewed materials seized by police, including fake FBI and Chinese police badges used in impersonation schemes.

Under pressure from countries including the US, which estimates that Americans lost more than $10 billion to scammers operating in the region in 2024 alone, Cambodia says it has raided hundreds of compounds and deported hundreds of thousands of people over the past year.

But analysts and opposition figures say the raids have left politically connected figures who allegedly protected the networks untouched, while criminal groups have adapted by breaking into smaller units and moving operations overseas.

The credibility of the crackdown “will depend on whether the Cambodian state is willing to investigate all credible allegations, regardless of wealth, influence or official position," Mu Sochua, an exiled opposition politician, said in a statement.

Popular

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Related Article

Cambodia 'playing the victim', Thailand tells global mediators

Vietnam keep title defence on track in ASEAN Championship as Singapore advance

UN says human trafficking into Asian scam centers is surging

Can Indonesia's rights law tackle cross-border abuses?

Indonesians seeking repatriation surge after Cambodia cracks down on scam centers

Popular

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

More in World

 View more
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet delivers a speech at the opening of an international conference on combating online scams in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, September 23, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia no 'safe haven' for scams, Prime Minister tells anti-fraud summit
Members of a US military honor guard rehearse an arrival ceremony with a Chinese flag and US flag ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit next week with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 16, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan, human rights 'red lines' for China, ambassador says ahead of Trump, Xi meeting
Flooding inundates a park as heavy rain falls amid weather patterns due to Typhoon Dujuan in Ichikawa city, Chiba prefecture on September 21, 2026. Typhoon Dujuan forced the cancellation of at least 275 flights in Japan on September 21 and prompted warnings of potentially record-breaking rainfall as the storm nears Tokyo.
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding

Highlight
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (left) hand over a copy of the government's response for the agrarian reform bill to House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) during a legislature plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 22, 2026.
Society

Agrarian reform bill gets mixed reaction
Firefighters extinguish forest and land fires in Banjar, South Kalimantan, on September 21, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Editorial

Beneath choking skies
Workers assemble electric cars at a BYD production facility in Subang, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. Indonesia’s Industry Ministry is seeking to increase the minimum domestic component level for electric vehicles to 80% by 2030 to support the development of the auto parts industry and strengthen the national industrial structure.
Regulations

Japanese automakers raise concern over local content rules

The Latest

 View more
Economy

BI holds key interest rate at 5.75 percent
Economy

Gas supply drops to 78% in September, industry says
Markets

Dollar at 2-month highs as markets weigh rate hikes, Iran diplomacy
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia no 'safe haven' for scams, Prime Minister tells anti-fraud summit
Asia & Pacific

Taiwan, human rights 'red lines' for China, ambassador says ahead of Trump, Xi meeting
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding
Companies

Govt grants Bayan additional coal quota after Haji Isam buys stake
Europe

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.