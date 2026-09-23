The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on
Recentralization concerns in fiscal, education heighten
Twenty years on, BRICS faces a defining choice

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN

Gram Slattery, Parisa Hafezi and Antoni Slodkowski (Reuters)
United Nations
Wed, September 23, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Google 24 x 24 Set as preferred source
US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. US President Donald Trump addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

U

S President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that he could annihilate Iran if there is no deal to end the war, but also suggested an agreement could come soon amid a diplomatic push at the United Nations.

"I have a big decision to make," Trump said in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? [...] Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?"

In a statement on Tuesday, Iran's Armed Forces dismissed Trump's comments at the UN as "propaganda", saying their response is "full readiness to inflict more severe, crushing, and unpredictable blows on the aggressors."

But away from the fiery rhetoric, discussions continued to try to end the nearly seven-month conflict that began with joint US-Israeli strikes and has since killed thousands, driven up oil prices and drawn in neighboring countries.

Trump said that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "had a very productive meeting today with mediators of Iran."

"I think there's a lot of momentum for them to make a deal," he said.

Trump also met the leaders of Middle Eastern countries who are keen to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for a fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the war, but are wary of giving their longstanding rival Iran too much power.

Many also host huge US military bases that have come under repeated Iranian attack throughout the war.

"We think that the situation with Iran could end right after the [Nov. 3] midterm elections, maybe before. I don't know. You never know," Trump said as he met the leaders.

The diplomatic maneuvering comes as Trump faces pressure on multiple fronts – rising energy costs at home, a widening regional conflict abroad, and the midterms six weeks away that could reshape his political standing. Whether talks produce a deal or the war escalates further carries consequences for global oil markets, Gulf security and millions of Iranians.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi met with Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar, which has spent months trying to de-escalate the conflict, the Qatari state news agency reported.

A senior Iranian official said Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within days if the US eased military pressure and lifted its blockade on Iranian ports.

The senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had conveyed its latest proposal to Washington through mediators last week and could reopen the strait to Gulf shipping within seven days if its demands were met.

In a reminder of Iran's firm position so far, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who headed Iran's negotiating team at previous talks, said Iran would never surrender: "Trump must understand that he cannot impose his power on the Iranian people and its armed forces."

Widening regional conflict

On the table at the Gulf states' meeting with Trump is a Qatari proposal for a common security framework involving Iran and the Arab Gulf states, regional sources said. One source said Iran was reviewing the proposal.

Al Thani has said any such arrangement would need to provide security guarantees for the Gulf states and expand economic interdependence with Iran.

Saudi Arabia, the largest of the Gulf states, has been drawn deeper into the war this month as Iran-aligned Houthi fighters have advanced in Yemen, routing forces of the Saudi-backed government and threatening Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea.

The US, which bombed the Houthis for two months last year, has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to rejoin the fight. The New York Times reported that Trump called off US strikes against the Houthis on Sunday at the last minute.

Asked why Washington had held back from striking the Houthis, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States would always support Saudi Arabia, adding:

"That said, that is a very dangerous and complex conflict that pre-exists [...] We have a history with the Houthis as well, and that's something we don't want to see impacted either."

Oil markets did find some relief on Tuesday after sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia had restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline and could resume exports from the Red Sea port of Yanbu within hours, albeit at reduced volumes.

The pipeline, Saudi Arabia's main export route bypassing wartime disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, had been shut after attacks this month that Riyadh blamed on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

Popular

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Related Article

World leaders return to UN amid wars in Middle East, Ukraine

Denmark hails 'binding' Greenland deal with Trump

Trump says CNN, Politico, MS NOW banned from White House

As Iran war grinds on, Trump to face skeptical world leaders at UN

Saudis and Houthis exchange strikes, Yemenis flee by boat as Middle East war spreads

Popular

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order

Indonesia calls for more representative UN amid changing world order
Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future

Safeguarding Indonesia's AI future
Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

Jakarta water shortages worsen as dry season drags on

More in World

 View more
Flooding inundates a park as heavy rain falls amid weather patterns due to Typhoon Dujuan in Ichikawa city, Chiba prefecture on September 21, 2026. Typhoon Dujuan forced the cancellation of at least 275 flights in Japan on September 21 and prompted warnings of potentially record-breaking rainfall as the storm nears Tokyo.
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reacts, as they attend a trilateral signing event regarding a deal on Greenland's security, during the 81st United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, US, September 22, 2026.
Europe

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026.
Americas

UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address

Highlight
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (left) hand over a copy of the government's response for the agrarian reform bill to House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) during a legislature plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta on Sept. 22, 2026.
Society

Agrarian reform bill gets mixed reaction
Firefighters extinguish forest and land fires in Banjar, South Kalimantan, on September 21, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region.
Editorial

Beneath choking skies
Workers assemble electric cars at a BYD production facility in Subang, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. Indonesia’s Industry Ministry is seeking to increase the minimum domestic component level for electric vehicles to 80% by 2030 to support the development of the auto parts industry and strengthen the national industrial structure.
Regulations

Japanese automakers raise concern over local content rules

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding
Companies

Govt grants Bayan additional coal quota after Haji Isam buys stake
Europe

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff
Academia

Diversification, not alignment: Reading Indonesia's Russia tilt
Americas

UN chief calls for AI curbs and end to wars in his last assembly address
Tech

US warns Australia's social media algorithm reforms risk 'facilitating censorship'
Middle East and Africa

Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN
Opinion

Analysis: Danantara, Finance Ministry clash over SOE dividends
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.