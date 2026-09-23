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Typhoon Dujuan leaves 7 dead in Japan from landslides, flooding

AFP
Tokyo
Wed, September 23, 2026

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Flooding inundates a park as heavy rain falls amid weather patterns due to Typhoon Dujuan in Ichikawa city, Chiba prefecture on September 21, 2026. Typhoon Dujuan forced the cancellation of at least 275 flights in Japan on September 21 and prompted warnings of potentially record-breaking rainfall as the storm nears Tokyo. Flooding inundates a park as heavy rain falls amid weather patterns due to Typhoon Dujuan in Ichikawa city, Chiba prefecture on September 21, 2026. Typhoon Dujuan forced the cancellation of at least 275 flights in Japan on September 21 and prompted warnings of potentially record-breaking rainfall as the storm nears Tokyo. (AFP/STR/Jiji Press)

T

yphoon Dujuan left seven people dead with five others still missing Tuesday after the storm triggered landslides and flooding in the greater Tokyo area, Kyodo News reported, citing authorities.

As the typhoon passed the Pacific coast, electricity to some 58,000 households in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, was temporarily cut off early Tuesday, Kyodo said.

Dujuan, coming in the middle of the string of holidays dubbed "Silver Week," led to the early closure in Tokyo of the one of the world's biggest video game trade fairs.

The storm moved out into the Pacific by Tuesday morning, and was downgraded from a typhoon later in the day, Kyodo said, citing the Japanese weather agency.

Japan often sees strong typhoons in the late summer and early autumn, with other storms this season disrupting some events at the Asian Games being held in the country.

Kyodo said five people had died in Chiba prefecture and two in Kanagawa, south of Tokyo.

Search operations were continuing for people missing after landslides triggered by torrential rain.

About 45,000 households are without electricity in the region, Tokyo Electric Power Co said on its website.

Richard Yonamine, 37, said water flooded his home in the Chiba city of Sakura after a nearby river overflowed, swollen by the rains, in his only such experience over more than three decades.

"I'm scared if it starts raining [...] I worry that as soon as it starts pouring, it'll turn into a major problem," Yonamine said.

Heavy rain also caused widespread floods last month in Chiba, stranding passengers at the busy Narita airport, with media saying more than 10,000 cars were damaged beyond repair.

Typhoon Dujuan dumped record rainfall in parts of the region.

A pedestrian holds on to her umbrella amid strong winds and heavy rainfall in Chiba on September 21, 2026. Hundreds of flights were cancelled and more than one million people were under evacuation advisories in Japan on September 21 as Typhoon Dujuan approached Tokyo, potentially bringing record rainfall.
A pedestrian holds on to her umbrella amid strong winds and heavy rainfall in Chiba on September 21, 2026. Hundreds of flights were cancelled and more than one million people were under evacuation advisories in Japan on September 21 as Typhoon Dujuan approached Tokyo, potentially bringing record rainfall. (AFP/Rie Kikuchi)

Oshima, an island about 120 kilometers south of central Tokyo, recorded 832 millimeters of rain over 48 hours, more than double its average rainfall for the whole of September, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Rainfall in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward reached a record 282.5 millimeters over 24 hours.

Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying the risk posed by heavy rains because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.

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