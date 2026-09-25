Indonesia steps up bid for UNSC seat

Foreign Minister Sugiono delivers a speech at a high-level meeting marking the 40th anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development at United Nations headquarters in New York on Sept. 23, 2026, during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. (The Foreign Ministry/Courtesy of)

Foreign Minister Sugiono said Indonesia had been lobbying countries for support through bilateral meetings and other diplomatic engagements ahead of the campaign’s formal launch on Friday at the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in the United States.

I ndonesia is stepping up its campaign to secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2029-2030 term, as calls grow for the international body to better reflect the current global balance of power.

Foreign Minister Sugiono said Indonesia had been lobbying countries for support through bilateral meetings and other diplomatic engagements ahead of the campaign’s formal launch on Friday at the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in the United States.

“We have conveyed this for quite some time. Whenever we have an opportunity to meet, we tell them that we intend to run as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2029-2030 term, and we ask for their support,” Sugiono told reporters on Wednesday.

Sugiono said several countries approached by Indonesia had indicated a willingness to support the candidacy, but declined to name them, saying the details would be disclosed when the campaign was formally launched.

“I think from several countries that I have approached, which I have informed about our candidacy, there is, in principle, support for Indonesia to become a non-permanent member,” he said.

Read also: Indonesia puts peace, UN reform, Global South at center of UNGA agenda

The Foreign Ministry said last week that Indonesia would intensify its campaign during this year’s UNGA, with Jakarta seeking to promote the priorities of the Global South at the UN’s most powerful body.