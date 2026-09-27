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Indonesia pledges US$1.2 million, reaffirms support for UNRWA

Foreign Minister Sugiono called on other countries to increase support for the UN agency as it suffers from financial crisis and political assaults amid the ongoing crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Sun, September 27, 2026

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Employees walk toward the Qalandiya Vocational Training Centre run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, at Qalandiya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Aug. 4, 2026. Employees walk toward the Qalandiya Vocational Training Centre run by the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, at Qalandiya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Aug. 4, 2026. (AFP/Zain Jaafar)

I

ndonesia will continue its annual US$1.2 million contribution to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, with Foreign Minister Sugiono calling for greater international support for the organization amid mounting political and financial pressure.

On Thursday, Sugiono joined a UN ministerial session where governments consolidated financial backing for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said Indonesia would maintain its annual contribution to UNRWA.

“Indonesia’s commitment remains firm and consistent,” Sugiono said on Thursday. “The agency must be able to carry out its mandate fully and effectively, because millions of Palestinian refugees depend on its existence.”

The minister also called for protection for UNRWA staff and facilities, as well as sustained funding for the agency. He further urged the international community to protect the body’s credibility and integrity against what he described as disinformation and efforts to undermine its work.

At the same meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said UNRWA was facing a severe financial crisis due to a cash shortfall of $100 million, putting operations at risk and threatening the welfare of millions of Palestinian refugees.

He called on UN member states to take immediate action as the agency’s capacity to act was “seriously imperiled” while regional stability was at “stake”.

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