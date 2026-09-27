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Indonesia signs UN treaty to combat, prevent cybercrime

The treaty serves as a global framework to prevent and investigate cross-border cybercrime, which includes online scams, online gambling and child pornography.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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New York, United States
Sun, September 27, 2026

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Foreign Minister Sugiono (center) signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime at the UN headquarters building in New York, the United States on Sept. 24, 2026. Foreign Minister Sugiono (center) signs the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime at the UN headquarters building in New York, the United States on Sept. 24, 2026. (Handout/Courtesy of Foreign Ministry)

I

ndonesia has signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime and joined 90 other signatories to the first multilateral treaty aimed at strengthening international cooperation to prevent and combat cybercrime.

Foreign Minister Sugiono signed the treaty on Thursday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the United States, making Indonesia the 91st signatory to the treaty.

Adopted by the UNGA in December 2024, the convention is the first UN treaty to establish a global framework for preventing and combating cybercrime, as well as for cooperation in investigating cross-border offenses and sharing electronic evidence.

Among cybercrimes covered by the convention are online scams, online gambling and child pornography, which have emerged as growing concerns in Indonesia amid the rapid expansion of internet use and digital services.

“For Indonesia, the convention is important in strengthening efforts to prevent and criminalize cybercrime at the national level,” the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry added that the convention would provide a basis for Indonesian law enforcement agencies to strengthen international cooperation in combating cybercrime.

Indonesia, particularly through the country’s representatives in Vienna, was involved in negotiations as negotiators and rapporteurs since the establishment of the UN ad hoc committee for the convention in 2019.

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