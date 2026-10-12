New foreign minister seeks global influence through domestic strength

Indonesia's newly appointed Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir (right), and former Foreign Minister and current Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, Sugiono, sing the national anthem during a handover ceremony on Oct. 12 in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

F oreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir has pledged to steer Indonesia’s diplomatic corps toward bolstering the country’s domestic resilience and regional standing, arguing that a stronger home front would give Jakarta a louder voice on the world stage.

In his first press statement as the country’s top diplomat on Monday, Arrmanatha said he would seek to ensure that Indonesia’s foreign policy remained consistent and predictable for international partners, positioning the country as a source of certainty amid global turbulence through what he called “principled diplomacy”.

“In practice, principled diplomacy means, first and foremost, ensuring that our diplomatic efforts serve the national interest and benefit the people,” Arrmanatha said, stressing that Indonesia’s international influence hinges on its domestic stability.

He said the ministry would focus on diplomatic efforts that supported food and energy security, digital transformation, industrial development, defense, trade, investment and other strategic sectors, with the aim of ensuring that “the benefits of diplomacy reach the dinner tables of the Indonesian people”.

Protecting Indonesian citizens abroad would remain another priority, he added.

Arrmanatha also reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to its free and active foreign policy principle, which calls for maintaining amicable ties with “all nations” without aligning itself with competing power blocs, while taking an active stance on issues affecting its national interests and principles.

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