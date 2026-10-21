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Indonesian diplomats help keep multilateral diplomacy moving in UN

An assignment to the office of United Nations General Assembly’s president may help the holder of the forum’s presiding office to reflect a range of views among the body’s member states, including those of the Global South.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, October 21, 2026

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A general view of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) hall at the UN headquarters, as the 81st UNGA takes place in New York City, the United States, on Sept. 22, 2026. A general view of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) hall at the UN headquarters, as the 81st UNGA takes place in New York City, the United States, on Sept. 22, 2026. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

W

hile facing funding constraints and growing questions about its relevance, Indonesian diplomats working within the United Nations are helping to keep the machinery of multilateral diplomacy running, contributing to broader efforts to strengthen the global body.

Throughout a week in September, world leaders and other foreign representatives took center stage at the UN General Assembly’s (UNGA) High-Level Week in New York City, the United States.

But behind the scenes, diplomats serving in various bodies perform work supporting multilateral diplomacy by helping broker consensus, facilitating negotiations and advancing discussions on pressing global issues.

Among them were Indonesian diplomats seconded to the Office of the President of the UN General Assembly (OPGA), who brought their years of diplomatic experience and expertise to help support the president’s agenda and move discussions forward on a range of global issues.

“Indonesia’s diplomacy matters not only in advancing our national interests, but also in shaping the global agenda,” said Daniel Ardiles Simanjuntak, senior adviser on UN reform at OPGA for the 81st session, during a recent interview on the sidelines of the UNGA.

He started his assignment in September under the presidency of Khalilur Rahman from Bangladesh, whose theme for the session was “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all”.

Daniel’s responsibilities include supporting discussions on reform as the UN seeks to improve efficiency, review existing mandates and respond to concerns about its effectiveness.

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