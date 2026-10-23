Indonesia, Australia foreign ministers discuss regional resilience, multilateralism

Indonesian Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir welcomes Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong for a bilateral meeting at the Pancasila Building in Jakarta on Oct. 22, 2026. (Antara/Nabil Ihsan)

Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong discussed regional resilience and multilateralism on Thursday, as Jakarta and Canberra sought to deepen their strategic partnership amid growing global uncertainty.

F oreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong discussed regional resilience and multilateralism on Thursday, as the two countries sought to deepen their partnership amid growing global uncertainty.

The meeting marked the first visit by a foreign minister to Arrmanatha since he took office on Oct. 1, following President Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet reshuffle which saw then-deputy foreign minister Arrmanatha replacing Sugiono.

“This first ministerial meeting [during my tenure] aims to demonstrate Australia’s commitment to bolster its relationship with Indonesia,” Arrmanatha told reporters after his meeting with Wong.

Their discussion, he said, revolved around bilateral partnerships and ways to boost regional resilience through ASEAN or other existing mechanisms.

“Aside from ASEAN, we also discussed the Indian Ocean Rim Association [IORA] and the Pacific Islands Forum [PIF] as potential channels to strengthen regional resilience,” Arrmanatha added.

Indonesia and Australia are maritime neighbors and founding members of IORA, which seeks to strengthen maritime safety and security across the Indian Ocean. The two countries are also members of the PIF, a forum for Pacific countries to address shared regional challenges.

Indonesia and Australia previously raised concerns over regional security in the South China Sea, where rising tensions and competing maritime claims persist. In an August joint statement, Indonesian and Australian foreign and defense ministers called for disputes to be resolved peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).