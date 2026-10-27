The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Jakarta should not lower the bar for Myanmar
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people
Jakarta should not lower the bar for Myanmar
Indonesia, Singapore at odds as gas export cut raises energy concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Egypt approves military support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks escalate

Sisi had asked parliament to approve military support for Egypt's Gulf Arab ally and the world's biggest oil exporter if Riyadh requested help in fighting the Houthis, whose advances also threaten the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait — southern gateway to the Red Sea and Egypt's Suez Canal.

Reuters
Cairo
Tue, October 27, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Smoke rises from the site of the Saudi Aramco refinery after reported Houthi attacks, south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout satellite image taken on October 3, 2026. Smoke rises from the site of the Saudi Aramco refinery after reported Houthi attacks, south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout satellite image taken on October 3, 2026. (Reuters/European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-3)

P

arliament authorised Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday to take "all necessary measures" to help Saudi Arabia defend itself — a move that could push Cairo more directly into the conflict between the kingdom and Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis.

Sisi had asked parliament to approve military support for Egypt's Gulf Arab ally and the world's biggest oil exporter if Riyadh requested help in fighting the Houthis, whose advances also threaten the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait — southern gateway to the Red Sea and Egypt's Suez Canal.

At least two-thirds of the chamber backed the measure, according to an official parliamentary statement.

Parliament voted in closed session without publishing the tally, and no formal Saudi request for Egyptian troops has been announced.

The statement did not specify what kind of support Egypt would provide. Taher al-Khouly, deputy head of parliament’s legislative committee, told Reuters that Egypt would send forces to Saudi Arabia in coordination between the two countries and at Saudi Arabia’s request.

Several opposition groups opposed or declined to back the move. The Civil Democratic Movement, a coalition of opposition parties, rejected Egyptian military involvement in a regional war and said last week that Cairo’s role should focus on mediation.

The Egyptian Social Democratic Party had said its lawmakers would abstain, citing a lack of information on the mission’s aims, duration and cost, while saying it remained supportive of Saudi Arabia.

Egypt has frequently condemned Iranian and Iranian-backed attacks on Gulf countries, but it has not publicly engaged in direct combat or joined the Mecca mutual defence pact between Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey,signed in August.

Ministers from the pact’s member countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh earlier this month and agreed to ensure the “rapid deployment” of forces and military capabilities in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan approved the agreement last week, whileTurkey's parliament began ratifying it last week.

Top officials from the three Mecca pact countries were meeting Iranian leaders in Tehran on Monday in a push to de-escalate the conflict.

Britain said last week it would deploy Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets on missions to help protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure from Houthi aerial attacks.

The Cairo parliament had postponed the vote last week as Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and intelligence chief Hassan Rashad travelled to Riyadh to deliver a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from Sisi, who said Egypt's support would be limited to defending Saudi territory and borders rather than attacking Yemen.

Abdelatty said afterwards that Cairo advocated exploring "every opportunity" to resolve the Yemen conflict diplomatically.

Essam Farid, the speaker of the Senate, said Egypt’s position was "purely defensive" and aimed at defending Saudi territory, borders, sovereignty and holy sites against external attack. He said that it would not extend to an attack on Yemen and that Egypt stands with its brothers as "a shield that protects, not a sword that attacks".

Egypt, the Arab world's most populous state with one of the region's largest militaries, joined the Saudi-led coalition in an earlier phase of Yemen's war, in March 2015.

At that time it acted mainly as a naval partner, sending warships to secure Red Sea shipping lanes. It also deployed around 800 ground troops but played only a limited combat role.

Egypt was involved in a costly military intervention in Yemen in the 1960s and has not undertaken a large-scale ​foreign ground deployment since the 1991 Gulf War.

Yahya Ali al-Rai, speaker of Yemen's Houthi-run House of Representatives, last week urged the Cairo parliament to reject the proposal, saying Egypt would be threatening its own national security and internal stability.

The Senate speaker told the chamber he had received a letter from Ahmed Obeid bin Daghr, head of Yemen’s Shura Council, which is aligned with the internationally recognised government, backing Egypt’s participation in defending Saudi Arabia. Bin Daghr said the position reflected the will of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, according to the speaker.

Saudi Arabia is a major political and financial partner of Cairo, providing billions of dollars in aid, deposits at the central bank and energy supplies under Sisi.

Fighting between the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Houthi militia, which controls the capital Sanaa, has escalated in recent weeks, becoming a volatile front in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The Houthis have attacked Riyadh's international airport and the state oil company Saudi Aramco, disrupting flights and oil exports, while aid agencies have warned of worsening conditions in Yemen, already suffering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

The Saudi crown prince had sought military help from the US, but President Donald Trump did not agree to strikes on the Houthis, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in September. Washington told Riyadh that it would help with intelligence sharing and targeting, they added.

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people

Power for the people

Related Article

Egypt approves military support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks escalate

Danantara to create joint fund, build CPO refinery with Egypt

Houthi attack on Saudi airport kills 12, over 300 wounded

Houthis' Yemen advance leaves Gulf states with uncomfortable choice

Iran says deal on Strait of Hormuz is close but not enough to open the waterway

Popular

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips

Prabowo begins third year with tighter grip as public support slips
Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership

Indonesia's gas export cuts: A costly blow to trust and regional leadership
Power for the people

Power for the people

More in World

 View more
Smoke rises from the site of the Saudi Aramco refinery after reported Houthi attacks, south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this handout satellite image taken on October 3, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Egypt approves military support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks escalate
This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency shows Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian (center left) shaking hands with Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al-Saud after a meeting with the Pakistani army chief and the Turkish intelligence chief in Tehran on October 26, 2026. Iran began talks on October 26 with the three countries of the Mecca security pact, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, to discuss regional issues as the months-long Middle East war remains locked in a stalemate, state television reported.
Middle East and Africa

Iran holds 'very good' talks with Mecca pact nations on region's security
Motorcyclists wearing protective masks drive through the Talawang traffic circle as haze from wildfires shrouds the area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on Oct. 24, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

Ministers up ante in RI-Singapore row

Highlight
Motorists wearing protective masks drive through the Talawang roundabout as haze from wildfires shrouds the area in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on October 24, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Ministers up ante in RI-Singapore row
A rallygoer holds a poster that reads “Breathing is a rights“ during a protest in front of the Central Kalimantan gubernatorial office in Palangka Raya on Oct. 23, 2026 to urge the central government to declare the widespread forest and land fire as a national disaster.
Editorial

Another day, another warning
A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Markets

IDX doubles down on tackling manipulative trading

The Latest

 View more
Companies

USTR Greer tells EU that loan to Airbus threatens trade truce on aircraft financing
Middle East and Africa

Egypt approves military support for Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks escalate
Middle East and Africa

Iran holds 'very good' talks with Mecca pact nations on region's security
Archipelago

Tanker uses ship-to-ship transfer to smuggle ketamine: Police chief
Academia

Fifth year and counting: ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Academia

Strengthening EU-Indonesia dialogue, advancing human rights
Companies

Concern for child nutrition inspires Annabelle to introduce NURIVO for active young people
Archipelago

Joint firefighting team evacuates 162 climbers from Mt. Sumbing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.