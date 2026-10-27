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Netherlands pledges $500 million to protect tropical forests

The money will help set up the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a new public-private wealth fund which aims to reward countries for preserving tropical forests.

Reuters
The Hague, Netherlands
Tue, October 27, 2026

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Scenic view of a tropical forest in Kalimantan. Scenic view of a tropical forest in Kalimantan. (Shutterstock/File)

T

he Dutch government said on Monday it would contribute up to $500 million over the next decade to an international fund to help protect tropical forests.

The money will help set up the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a new public-private wealth fund which aims to reward countries for preserving tropical forests.

The fund aims to grow to $125 billion, with around $100 billion in investments from the private sector

The fund's net proceeds will be used to structurally reward countries that actively work to preserve forests

The indicative reward is expected to be around $4 per year per hectare, with checks on preservation made through satellite images

The fund expects to be able to help save up to 900 million hectares of tropical forests, the Dutch government said

The Netherlands said it had joined a coalition of countries including Brazil, Indonesia, Britain, Norway, France and Germany that has already pledged contributions.

The fund will be developed by the World Bank and is expected to be operational by mid-2027

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