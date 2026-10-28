Prabowo hails ‘comrade’ Lula’s reelection

More languages in schools: President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attend a press conference on Friday after their bilateral meeting at the presidential palace in Jakarta. During their bilateral meeting, Prabowo also said he plans to add Portuguese to the foreign language education as Indonesia prepares to make English a compulsory subject in schools. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

P resident Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday congratulated Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his fourth victory in a presidential election, following a closely fought runoff that secured the incumbent another four years in office.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Prabowo, who described Lula as his “good friend and comrade”, said the election results reflected the Brazilian leader’s “remarkable leadership qualities” and expressed hope that the two countries would continue to strengthen cooperation.

“I hope [Lula] is blessed with strength and health to guide the future progress of the Brazilian people,” Prabowo said.

“Indonesia and Brazil have so much to build together. In the face of the great challenges of our time, let us strengthen our strategic partnership and bring to life the friendship between our two nations,” he continued.

On Sunday, Brazilian left-wing leader Lula secured 51.8 percent of the vote in Brazil’s presidential runoff, defeating Liberal Party challenger Flávio Bolsonaro in a closely contested election that capped a divisive campaign.

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The 45-year-old challenger, the son of jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, campaigned on closer alignment with the United States, pledging to join the Shield of the Americas, a US-led security coalition targeting drug cartels as Washington seeks to expand its security footprint across Latin America.