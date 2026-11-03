Indonesia monitors closely UN chief race as controversy mounts

A general view of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) hall at the UN headquarters, as the 81st UNGA takes place in New York City, the United States, on Sept. 22, 2026. (Reuters/Shannon Stapleton)

Indonesia said it was keeping a close eye on the UN secretary-general selection process, describing Emirati official Lana Nusseibeh’s entry into the race, which has drawn international controversy, as part of the ongoing selection process.

I ndonesia says it is keeping a close eye on the United Nations secretary-general selection process, describing Emirati official Lana Nusseibeh’s entry into the race, which has drawn international controversy, as part of the ongoing selection process.

With less than three months remaining before the Dec. 31 deadline to select the next UN secretary-general, uncertainty continues to surround the race to succeed Antonio Guterres, with no clear frontrunner emerging amid competing candidacies and diplomatic maneuvering.

In a statement posted on X over the weekend, the Foreign Ministry in Jakarta said the election had come at a “critical time for the UN and the world” and called for a “credible, transparent and impartial” selection process.

“The UN needs leadership that brings nations together, promotes respect for international law, and advances UN reform, while amplifying the voices of developing countries and delivering concrete results for all,” the ministry said.

Eight candidates are now vying for the UN top job, following the late entry of two new contenders, including United Arab Emirates-nominated Nusseibeh whose candidacy has drawn international scrutiny over UAE’s alleged role in Sudan’s civil war, and the withdrawal of former Senegalese president Macky Sall. But the latest UN Security Council straw poll has yielded no clear frontrunner.

Jakarta said “Lana Nusseibeh’s entry to the race for the position of UN secretary-general is part of this selection process”, though stopping short of endorsing the Emirati nominee.

Read also: Indonesia puts peace, UN reform, Global South at center of UNGA agenda