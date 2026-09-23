Indonesia puts peace, UN reform, Global South at center of UNGA agenda

Foreign Minister Sugiono attends the opening of the general debate on Sept. 22 at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States. (Handout/Foreign Ministry)

I ndonesia will use the United Nations General Assembly high-level week to push for greater international efforts to resolve conflicts, advance reform to the world body and strengthen the voice of the Global South, as the general debate opened on Tuesday in New York.

Foreign Minister Sugiono is leading Indonesia’s delegation in New York on behalf of President Prabowo Subianto, as world leaders gather to address widening conflicts in the Middle East, Gaza and Ukraine, along with climate change, inequality, economic turmoil and questions about the future of the UN.

For Indonesia, the weeklong high-level meetings will provide a platform to advance its diplomatic priorities, including efforts to promote peace and conflict resolution, particularly in relation to Palestine, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Jakarta also aims to strengthen its role as a bridge-builder in international diplomacy, while pressing for reforms to the UN system and a stronger voice for developing countries and the wider Global South, as well as reiterating its support for multilateralism.

Indonesia will also use the meetings to highlight its national development and reiterate its support for international cooperation capable of producing real solutions to shared global challenges.

Sugiono is scheduled to deliver a speech at the UN general debate on Saturday, representing Prabowo who preferred to stay home to focus on domestic issues.

“Sugiono’s participation in the debate underscores Indonesia’s continued commitment to active multilateral diplomacy and to ensuring that the country’s interests and priorities are reflected in discussions on major global issues,” the ministry said.