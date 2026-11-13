The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Veep drama
BREAKING: Gibran hands resignation letter to Assembly

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Veep drama
BREAKING: Gibran hands resignation letter to Assembly

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo to attend ASEAN talks amid haze pressures

President Prabowo Subianto will travel to the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit, with Indonesia likely to face renewed pressure over forest fires and transboundary haze that have affected the region in recent months.

Yvette Tanamal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 13, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 27, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 27, 2025. (AFP/Pool/Vincent Thian)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto will travel to the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit, with Indonesia likely to face renewed pressure over forest fires and transboundary haze that have impacted the region in recent months.

Prabowo’s attendance at the summit, set to be held from Sunday through Wednesday, was confirmed by the Foreign Ministry this week.

“So far, the President has been scheduled to appear at the ASEAN Summit in Manila,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang told journalists earlier.

The summit comes at a critical juncture for Jakarta, as recurring cross-border haze has put Indonesia’s environmental response under renewed regional scrutiny, with the Philippines signaling its intention to put the issue high on the agenda.

Prolonged forest and peatland fires across the archipelago this year, exacerbated by the weather phenomenon El Niño, have sent thick plumes of smoke across national borders. 

Read also: Indonesia seeks stronger haze response ahead of ASEAN Summit

The haze has drifted as far as the Philippines, where Manila recorded “unhealthy” levels of PM2.5 pollution in early September, prompting schools to switch to remote learning.

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

Related Article

Build the bridge for peatland restoration

Wildfire haze sickens more children as respiratory cases hit 400,000

Wiretapping scandal: Who else lives in the house of glass?

Indonesia needs to fight fires, not its neighbors

An ASEAN citizens’ assembly can break climate gridlock

Popular

Ten years lost in two

Ten years lost in two
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

More in World

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 27, 2025.
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo to attend ASEAN talks amid haze pressures
Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten answers journalists' questions after a meeting with Indian Prime Minister in the garden of the Catshuis during an official visit by India's Prime Minister to The Hague on May 16, 2026.
Europe

Dutch PM in crisis talks to prevent government collapse
A firefighter from the Regional Disaster Management Agency douses a forest fire at Sungai Rambutan village in Ogan Ilir, South Sumatra on September 11, 2026. Toxic haze has shrouded parts of Indonesia and Malaysia for weeks as Jakarta struggles to contain fires that have scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting into neighboring Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei.
Asia & Pacific

Climate change made Indonesian wildfires more severe, scientists say

Highlight
Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Destry Damayanti (L) and Indonesia’s Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara gesture during a press conference following their meeting at Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, on Sept. 24, 2026.
Economy

Government to maintain fuel subsidies despite rising expenditure

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet (from left to right) hold hands for a group photo during the opening ceremony of the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, in Cebu, Philippines, May 8, 2026.
Editorial

Apologize, then lead
President Prabowo Subianto (left) embraces Gibran Rakabuming Raka (centre), who served as vice president from 2024 to 2026, as House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad looks on following a press statement at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2026. Prabowo said he respected and supported Gibran's decision to resign as vice president.
Politics

Gibran resigns

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo to attend ASEAN talks amid haze pressures
Politics

Assembly will pick new vice president to replace Gibran on Dec. 2
Regulations

Govt to reassess B50 biodiesel mandate amid supply, funding concerns
Europe

Dutch PM in crisis talks to prevent government collapse
Politics

Indonesia spends $9.5 billion on free meals program from January to October
Economy

Government to maintain fuel subsidies despite rising expenditure

Asia & Pacific

Climate change made Indonesian wildfires more severe, scientists say

Regulations

RI-Singapore discuss joint action on tax evasion, transfer pricing
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo to attend ASEAN talks amid haze pressures

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.