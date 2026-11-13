Prabowo to attend ASEAN talks amid haze pressures

President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit during the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 27, 2025. (AFP/Pool/Vincent Thian)

President Prabowo Subianto will travel to the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit, with Indonesia likely to face renewed pressure over forest fires and transboundary haze that have affected the region in recent months.

P resident Prabowo Subianto will travel to the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit, with Indonesia likely to face renewed pressure over forest fires and transboundary haze that have impacted the region in recent months.

Prabowo’s attendance at the summit, set to be held from Sunday through Wednesday, was confirmed by the Foreign Ministry this week.

“So far, the President has been scheduled to appear at the ASEAN Summit in Manila,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang told journalists earlier.

The summit comes at a critical juncture for Jakarta, as recurring cross-border haze has put Indonesia’s environmental response under renewed regional scrutiny, with the Philippines signaling its intention to put the issue high on the agenda.

Prolonged forest and peatland fires across the archipelago this year, exacerbated by the weather phenomenon El Niño, have sent thick plumes of smoke across national borders.

Read also: Indonesia seeks stronger haze response ahead of ASEAN Summit

The haze has drifted as far as the Philippines, where Manila recorded “unhealthy” levels of PM2.5 pollution in early September, prompting schools to switch to remote learning.