TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy
High rankings, low reach in Indonesian journals
ASEAN summit ends with push to fast-track oil share pact

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The new travel mindset: Why flexibility is now essential to every smart trip

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, May 15, 2026 Published on May. 13, 2026 Published on 2026-05-13T14:14:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of iStock) (Courtesy of iStock)

P

lanning a trip today feels a little different. It’s no longer just about finding the best fare and locking in dates as quickly as possible. With airfares still relatively high and travel plans often shifting unexpectedly, many travelers are becoming more thoughtful about how they book their trips.

Instead of putting travel plans on hold altogether, people are simply planning differently. The ability to make changes more easily has become increasingly important, especially for family holidays, long-overdue reunions or business trips arranged months in advance.

Travel planning, rewritten

If you’ve booked a flight recently, you’ve probably noticed it too. More travelers are looking for options that give them a little more room to adjust plans when needed, whether it’s changing travel dates, dealing with visa uncertainties or simply having greater peace of mind before departure.

Airlines are beginning to adapt to this shift by offering booking options designed to support travelers beyond just the flight itself.

Why flexibility matters more than ever

One option for travelers seeking greater peace of mind is MH Flex from Malaysia Airlines, available across both Economy and Business Class. The fare offers unlimited date changes without change fees (fare differences may apply), giving travelers more room to adjust plans when schedules shift unexpectedly.

Travelers may also access refund options in the event of an unsuccessful visa application, alongside benefits such as priority check-in and boarding, complimentary seat selection and additional baggage allowance.

For many people, small conveniences like these can make travel planning feel less stressful, particularly for longer trips or journeys involving family members.

Less stress, more control

Travel plans do not always go exactly as expected, and having the option to make adjustments more easily can help travelers feel more prepared when unexpected changes happen.

Whether it’s switching to an earlier flight or updating an itinerary closer to departure for a family holiday to Seoul, a short getaway to Kuala Lumpur or a long-awaited trip across to London, having more control over the journey has become part of what many travelers now look for when booking flights.

Comfort still counts

At the same time, travelers are still paying attention to the basics. Comfort, reliability and a smooth overall experience remain important factors, especially for long-haul flights.

In-flight meals, baggage allowance and a seamless airport experience continue to play a major role in shaping travel decisions alongside more adaptable booking options.

The rise of self-managed travel

Another noticeable shift is how people manage their bookings. More travelers are now comfortable handling things directly through airline websites and mobile apps, whether for rebooking flights or adjusting itineraries. Travelers who book directly via malaysiaairlines.com or the Malaysia Airlines app may enjoy benefits, including a 5 percent discount for Enrich members.

Beyond the ticket price

Ultimately, travel today is no longer only about finding the cheapest ticket. More travelers are placing greater value on convenience, reassurance and having options that make the overall journey feel easier to manage.

 

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Related Article

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

New West Java governor suspends Depok headmistress for school trip brouhaha

ANA Travel Fair 2023 offers Rp 4 million cashback for trips to Japan

Govt calls for earlier trips in anticipation of ‘mudik’ congestion

Popular

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules

Why Indonesia must write ASEAN’s green rules
Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart

Freeport Indonesia pushes back full copper mine restart
Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

Growth without gain: Why Indonesians don't feel the economy

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
China's President Xi Jinping (right) and US President Donald Trump talk during their visit to the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

Xi warns Trump on Taiwan at Beijing summit
Fast, cheap, ubiquitous: An online motorcycle taxi driver drops off a passenger in front of a shopping mall on Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio on Sunday, May 3, 2026, in South Jakarta.
Editorial

Gig economy no more
A teller holds rupiah bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta on April 9, 2025. The picture was taken through glass.
Economy

Govt undecided on response to rupiah decline

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Govt defends policy as Chinese businesses decry tough rules, alleged extortion
Politics

Indonesia to review visa waivers after foreign scammers' arrests
Middle East and Africa

India says attack that sank Indian-flagged ship off Oman's coast 'unacceptable'
Middle East and Africa

Iran calls BRICS to challenge what it says are international law violations
Politics

Prabowo pledges tougher asset recovery to fund public projects
Americas

Historic Swiss solar-powered plane crashes into sea
Asia & Pacific

Xi warns Trump on Taiwan at Beijing summit
Archipelago

On the Blue Line, daily commutes now carry quiet anxiety
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.