Shrinking civic space, militarization could drag down Indonesia’s corruption index: TII

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators hold up cash seized in the arrest of Cilacap Regent Syamsul Auliya Rachman, at a press briefing on March 14 at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

I ndonesia may risk seeing its corruption perception index decline further this year as concerns over shrinking civic space, growing militarization and attacks on press freedom continue to worsen under the administration of Prabowo Subianto, according to Transparency International Indonesia (TII).

The assessment comes only months after Indonesia scored 34 out of 100 in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by antigraft watchdog the Transparency International, placing the country 109th among 182 countries surveyed. It marked a three-point drop from its score in 2024.

The score placed Indonesia below the global average of 42 and behind several neighboring countries, including Timor-Leste and Malaysia. The Berlin-based watchdog measures perceived levels of public sector corruption, with higher scores indicating cleaner governance.

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Only halfway through 2026, however, TI Indonesia office said many of the factors behind the country's poor score last year have shown little sign of improvement.

“I’m worried the score will worsen this year because the [underlying indicators] remain largely the same,” TII secretary-general Danang Widoyoko said in a sit-down session with The Jakarta Post on Thursday that was also attended by Transparency International chairman François Valérian.

Among the developments Danang cited was the acid attack on rights activist Andrie Yunus by Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers in March, which he said underscored growing threats to free speech, especially those critical toward the state.

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