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PNM’s RE3 For-E turns donated clothing into economic opportunities

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 3, 2026 Published on Jun. 3, 2026 Published on 2026-06-03T13:40:42+07:00

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(Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani) (Courtesy of Permodalan Nasional Madani)

W

hile unused clothing often ends up forgotten in wardrobes or discarded as trash, the RE3 For-E program of PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM) is demonstrating how these items can be transformed into social, environmental and economic value.

RE3 For-E, which stands for Reduce, Re-love, Restyle for Environment, Economy, Empowerment and Education, is part of PNM’s 27th anniversary celebration. Carrying the message From What is Unused Comes Impact That Continues to Grow”, the initiative encourages employees to contribute wearable clothing while supporting broader sustainability and empowerment goals.

What makes the program unique is its integration of environmental action with economic empowerment. Rather than distributing donated clothing immediately, PNM ensures that all items are washed, sorted and prepared before they reach beneficiaries.

In carrying out this process, the company partners with PNM Mekaar customers who operate laundry businesses, creating additional income opportunities for ultramicro entrepreneurs.

More than 270 PNM Mekaar laundry entrepreneurs participated in washing and preparing over 17 tonnes of used but wearable clothing collected from various PNM regions across Indonesia, prior to their distribution to communities in need.

The initiative highlights how sustainability programs can generate benefits beyond waste reduction. By involving owners of laundry businesses in the preparation process, RE3 For-E creates a value chain that directly supports local entrepreneurs while ensuring that donated items reach recipients in good condition.

For participating business owners, the program also provides an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful social cause, reinforcing the idea that small businesses play an important role in creating wider community impact.

Anjar Sifa Maulidia, a PNM customer who runs a laundry business, said participating in RE3 For-E had been a rewarding experience.

"We are happy to be involved in PNM’s RE3 For-E program. We helped wash and prepare the donated clothing before it was distributed to people in need. In addition to earning extra income, we are proud to contribute to a social initiative that benefits others," she said.

Emi Himawati, a PNM Mekaar customer from Surakarta, Central Java, also expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to contribute to the program.

"We would like to thank PNM for supporting our laundry business through the laundry orders generated from employees’ clothing donations as part of PNM’s 27th anniversary activities. This support is very meaningful, because it helps our business to grow and motivates us to keep moving forward together with PNM," she said.

Through RE3 For-E, clothing that might otherwise become waste is given a second life. The initiative benefits clothing recipients, supports the livelihoods of laundry entrepreneurs and promotes responsible consumption across the wider community.

The program reflects PNM’s broader commitment to creating inclusive and sustainable impact. By connecting environmental stewardship with economic empowerment, RE3 For-E demonstrates how collective action can generate meaningful change across multiple sectors of society.

As PNM celebrates its 27th anniversary under the theme “Together in Every Step, Supporting Every Struggle”, RE3 For-E is a tangible example of how collaboration can transform simple acts of giving into lasting opportunities for communities nationwide.

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