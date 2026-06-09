The Gaia Hotel Bandung reinforces commitment to holistic family wellness through AWR 2026

T he Gaia Hotel Bandung’s signature wellness initiative Active Wellness Retreat made a return for its third edition, combining physical fitness, nutrition, sleep and meaningful social connection within the tranquil setting of Bandung’s highlands with its fresh mountain air.

Taking place from May 14 to 16, AWR 2026 took the theme of Wellness Begins at Home, highlighting the importance of introducing healthy habits from an early age and building sustainable wellness routines together as a family.

From developing healthier eating habits, encouraging active lifestyles and prioritizing quality rest, to creating meaningful family connections, the retreat aimed to inspire families to grow together through everyday wellness practices that naturally become part of daily life.

The three-day itinerary featured wellness seminars with speakers such as clinical dietitian Emilia Achmadi, family psychologist Pritta Tyas, certified sleep coach Vishal Dasani and certified health coach Mia Fitri, alongside movement sessions, workshops, consultations, enrichment activities and children’s programs designed to support holistic well-being for every family member.

The retreat opened with a body composition analysis, followed by a welcoming session and a panel discussion introducing the lineup of wellness experts and speakers.

Throughout the day, participants were invited to engage in educational and interactive sessions focused on family wellness, relationships, mindfulness and emotional connection. Evening programs included adult and children’s unwinding sessions designed to help participants slow down and reset both physically and mentally.

On the second day, participants experienced a full-day wellness immersion beginning with morning exercise sessions for both adults and children. The program continued with wellness talks, breakout workshops and family-focused seminars led by experts in nutrition, sleep, movement and healthy family systems. Guests also took part in fun family enrichment activities including cooking workshops and creative hands-on sessions such as woodworking, designed to encourage collaboration, creativity and quality bonding time between parents and children.

To further support personal well-being, the retreat also provided exclusive consultation sessions and rejuvenation experiences at Sepik Spa, offering participants an opportunity to recharge through restorative treatments and personalized guidance.

The final day of Active Wellness Retreat 2026 concluded with a morning family exercise and games session, followed by picnic breakfast at Gaia's iconic rooftop and a closing gathering that celebrated the shared journey experienced throughout the retreat. Participants left with practical wellness insights, renewed energy and meaningful memories created together as a family.

Since its first edition, Active Wellness Retreat has become one of The Gaia Hotel Bandung’s signature annual programs, reflecting the hotel’s commitment to creating purposeful hospitality experiences that go beyond traditional stays.

Through the integration of wellness, family connection, creativity and restorative experiences, the retreat continues to position The Gaia Hotel Bandung as a lifestyle destination where wellness becomes a shared and sustainable journey.