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Pertamina, SLB strengthen collaboration in upstream tech, low-carbon solutions

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 10, 2026 Published on Jun. 9, 2026 Published on 2026-06-09T16:45:19+07:00

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(Courtesy of Pertamina) (Courtesy of Pertamina)

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uilding on the momentum of the recent state visit and bilateral engagement between the governments of Indonesia and France, state-owned oil and gas holding company PT Pertamina (Persero) and global technology provider SLB have agreed to explore opportunities to strengthen collaboration in upstream oil and gas technology, digitalization and low-carbon solutions.

Their agreement focuses on jointly exploring potential areas of collaboration on subsurface studies, multistage fracturing (MSF), unconventional resources, enhanced oil recovery (EOR), operational efficiency, carbon capture and storage (CCS) and geothermal development, as well as in applying artificial intelligence and analytics for operational optimization.

Oki Muraza, deputy president director and deputy CEO of Pertamina, said technological collaboration played an important role in strengthening energy security while supporting national transformation in the energy sector.

"Pertamina continues to strengthen partnerships with global technology players to drive innovations that can enhance operational performance, support increased oil and gas production and accelerate the development of more efficient and sustainable energy solutions," Oki said.

Both organizations have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration and translating agreed priorities into concrete programs that support the objectives of Indonesia's energy security and transition.

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