TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Hundreds of kitchens halt services due to 'pause' in free meals funds
Number of forcibly displaced people dips to 118 million: UN
Failed system, fake research
Prabowo: I ran because Indonesia was on the wrong track
Indonesia's economic pivot calms markets, but firmer measures needed

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Hundreds of kitchens halt services due to 'pause' in free meals funds
Number of forcibly displaced people dips to 118 million: UN
Failed system, fake research
Prabowo: I ran because Indonesia was on the wrong track
Indonesia's economic pivot calms markets, but firmer measures needed

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Penerbit Erlangga launches NGC to bridge national and international curricula

Penerbit Erlangga recently launched Next Gen Choice (NGC), a product series initiated to ensure that Indonesian schools are equipped with globally standardized learning materials that remain aligned with the national curriculum. The momentous occasion was attended by representatives from Penerbit Erlangga, the writing team, education practitioners and a parent influencer.

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 12, 2026 Published on Jun. 12, 2026 Published on 2026-06-12T17:43:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Image courtesy of Penerbit Erlangga) (Image courtesy of Penerbit Erlangga)

P

enerbit Erlangga recently launched Next Gen Choice (NGC), a product series initiated to ensure that Indonesian schools are equipped with globally standardized learning materials that remain aligned with the national curriculum. The momentous occasion was attended by representatives from Penerbit Erlangga, the writing team, education practitioners and a parent influencer. 

 

The series features mathematics alongside science and social studies textbooks for elementary levels, as well as mathematics and science for junior high school. Each textbook presents learning materials entirely in English in a vibrant, full-color format and designed to align with the competency outcomes of the Kurikulum Merdeka.  

 

The new series serves as tangible proof of Penerbit Erlangga’s ongoing commitment to supporting flexible learning methods in various schools, while also helping students become more confident in communicating internationally. It also provides a fresh solution for bilingual schools and Cooperative Education Units (SPK) in Indonesia, which have often struggled to find balanced textbooks. 

 

The book is a collaboration of a brilliant team of writers led by Fransiska Susilawati, S.Hut., S.Pd., M.Pd., Fredy Sestywan, S.Pd., M.Pd. and Virsa Sari, S.T., M.Pd. In NGC, the authors integrate teaching methods, competencies, experiences and the mindset of international schools into the national curriculum, which focuses on the concept of Deep Learning. This approach encourages students to explore mathematics, science and social studies in a fun and engaging way. The series also introduces a Collaborative Project feature, allowing teachers to actively involve students in practical, everyday activities. 

 

The launch of the NGC series also marks a significant milestone for Penerbit Erlangga’s Road to 75th Anniversary. Building upon more than seven decades of service, it reaffirms its vision to move forward by producing fresh, relevant innovations to support the advancement of literacy and the quality of the national education. 

 

Beyond the pages, the launch event also featured Becky Tumewu, representing parents’ perspectives on the needs of students and teachers who will use the new textbooks. Her presence strengthened the discussion surrounding the importance of familiarizing children with English from an early age. She believes that interactive learning media, presented fully in English like NGC, are extremely helpful for parents in effectively supporting their children in learning at home in a more relaxed manner. 

 

Through the NGC series, Penerbit Erlangga reiterates its commitment to providing high-quality learning resources that broaden students' horizons beyond the classroom. This initiative aims to nurture globally competitive learners who are ready to excel on the world stage. 

 

Popular

Hundreds of kitchens halt services due to 'pause' in free meals funds

Hundreds of kitchens halt services due to 'pause' in free meals funds
Number of forcibly displaced people dips to 118 million: UN

Number of forcibly displaced people dips to 118 million: UN
Failed system, fake research

Failed system, fake research

Related Article

LPEI business forum highlights BRICS market strategy for local exporters

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

Popular

Hundreds of kitchens halt services due to 'pause' in free meals funds

Hundreds of kitchens halt services due to 'pause' in free meals funds
Number of forcibly displaced people dips to 118 million: UN

Number of forcibly displaced people dips to 118 million: UN
Failed system, fake research

Failed system, fake research

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
University students take part in a protest against government policies, including state budget spending, fuel price hike, free meals programme, and expanded military roles in civilian affairs, in Jakarta on June 12, 2026.
Politics

Students take to streets to protest rising fuel prices, living costs
Police attempted to hold back protesters from the Aliansi Badan Eksekutif Mahasiswa Seluruh Indonesia (BEM SI) during a demonstration marking National Education Day on Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan in Jakarta on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The demonstrators expressed their demands for reforms in education budget governance, including separating public education funding from official institutional budgets, ending excessive commercialization of education and ensuring equitable access to quality education.
Editorial

The death of police reform
A worker cleans a room at Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, Monday (September 8, 2025). In its first six months of operation, Danantara recorded several important achievements, including securing US$10 billion in funding, equivalent to Rp163.18 trillion, from a consortium of 12 foreign banks.
Markets

Danantara draws over $4.6 billion in orders for debut dollar bond

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Export SOE won’t take over commodity shipments, Danantara says
Asia & Pacific

Thai princess dies aged 47 after three years in hospital
Sports

Indonesia's AFF U-19 Championship bid crumbles in 0-1 loss to Australia
Market Pulse

A small industry built on the blank page problem
Asia & Pacific

Philippine defense chief vows to press on against China's 'wickedness' after sanctions
Americas

US reaffirms strategic partnership with Indonesia, ASEAN

Politics

Students take to streets to protest rising fuel prices, living costs
Markets

Danantara draws over $4.6 billion in orders for debut dollar bond
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.