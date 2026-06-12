Penerbit Erlangga launches NGC to bridge national and international curricula

Penerbit Erlangga recently launched Next Gen Choice (NGC), a product series initiated to ensure that Indonesian schools are equipped with globally standardized learning materials that remain aligned with the national curriculum. The momentous occasion was attended by representatives from Penerbit Erlangga, the writing team, education practitioners and a parent influencer.

P enerbit Erlangga recently launched Next Gen Choice (NGC), a product series initiated to ensure that Indonesian schools are equipped with globally standardized learning materials that remain aligned with the national curriculum. The momentous occasion was attended by representatives from Penerbit Erlangga, the writing team, education practitioners and a parent influencer.

The series features mathematics alongside science and social studies textbooks for elementary levels, as well as mathematics and science for junior high school. Each textbook presents learning materials entirely in English in a vibrant, full-color format and designed to align with the competency outcomes of the Kurikulum Merdeka.

The new series serves as tangible proof of Penerbit Erlangga’s ongoing commitment to supporting flexible learning methods in various schools, while also helping students become more confident in communicating internationally. It also provides a fresh solution for bilingual schools and Cooperative Education Units (SPK) in Indonesia, which have often struggled to find balanced textbooks.

The book is a collaboration of a brilliant team of writers led by Fransiska Susilawati, S.Hut., S.Pd., M.Pd., Fredy Sestywan, S.Pd., M.Pd. and Virsa Sari, S.T., M.Pd. In NGC, the authors integrate teaching methods, competencies, experiences and the mindset of international schools into the national curriculum, which focuses on the concept of Deep Learning. This approach encourages students to explore mathematics, science and social studies in a fun and engaging way. The series also introduces a Collaborative Project feature, allowing teachers to actively involve students in practical, everyday activities.

The launch of the NGC series also marks a significant milestone for Penerbit Erlangga’s Road to 75th Anniversary. Building upon more than seven decades of service, it reaffirms its vision to move forward by producing fresh, relevant innovations to support the advancement of literacy and the quality of the national education.

Beyond the pages, the launch event also featured Becky Tumewu, representing parents’ perspectives on the needs of students and teachers who will use the new textbooks. Her presence strengthened the discussion surrounding the importance of familiarizing children with English from an early age. She believes that interactive learning media, presented fully in English like NGC, are extremely helpful for parents in effectively supporting their children in learning at home in a more relaxed manner.

Through the NGC series, Penerbit Erlangga reiterates its commitment to providing high-quality learning resources that broaden students' horizons beyond the classroom. This initiative aims to nurture globally competitive learners who are ready to excel on the world stage.