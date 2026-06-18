Zamil Steel Vietnam sets new benchmarks for industrial excellence in Indonesia

I ndonesia’s industrial landscape is undergoing a massive structural transformation, driven by high-stakes projects that demand unprecedented engineering precision. At the center of this shift is Zamil Steel Buildings Vietnam Co., Ltd., which is increasingly being tapped to provide the steel framework for the nation's most complex infrastructure.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region and a global portfolio exceeding 7,000 projects, Zamil Steel has successfully delivered more than 125 structures in Indonesia alone. These projects represent some of the most technically demanding industrial facilities in the world and require the specialized design and fabrication of pre-engineered steel and advanced complex steel structures.

Coal shed with a 130-meter clear span in Pangkalan Kerinci, Pelalawan regency, Riau province.

The scale of Indonesia’s industrial ambition is visible in Batam, the Riau Islands, where a US$150 million flagship plant for Caterpillar Inc. serves as a primary production hub for large mining truck chassis. Zamil Steel supplied over 7,000 metric tons (MT) of structural steel for this facility, meeting the rigorous material standards required to support the manufacturing of heavy-duty mining equipment destined for markets across the Asia-Pacific.

In the Java Integrated Industrial Estate (JIIPE) in Gresik, East Java, the Manyar Smelter is poised to become the world's largest copper processing site. The project’s sheer scale, designed to process 2 million tonnes of copper concentrate annually, required 2,500 MT of steel for seven distinct buildings. Engineers on the project implemented a specialized three-layer coating system, utilizing epoxy, zinc and polyurethane top coats to ensure the structure survives the harsh conditions of a high-capacity smelter.

Beyond heavy industrial plants, Zamil Steel recently achieved a design milestone with the Coal Shed in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau. The facility features an arch steel truss structure with a 130-meter clear span, the longest ever designed by the company. Spanning over 24,000 square meters and reaching an elevation of 40.2 meters, the space frame structure demonstrates the growing trend in Indonesian infrastructure toward massive, unobstructed interior volumes for bulk storage and logistics.

The complexity of these projects has necessitated a shift in how steel suppliers operate in the region.

Rather than acting as a distant manufacturer, Zamil Steel operates a dedicated sales and engineering office in Jakarta. This allows for direct collaboration between professional site engineers and local contractors, a necessity when dealing with projects that require high-precision on-site welding and intricate detailing.

By leveraging a state-of-the-art factory in Vietnam with an annual capacity of 60,000 MT, the company is translating Saudi Arabia’s engineering heritage into the localized needs of Southeast Asian industries.

From refineries and petrochemical facilities to airports and exhibition halls, the evolving skyline of industrial Indonesia is being built on a foundation of sophisticated steel engineering.