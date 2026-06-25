Jakarta kicks of Global Sustainable Development Congress 2026 as host city

J akarta welcomed thousands of global leaders for the opening of the Global Sustainable Development Congress (GSDC) 2026 this week. The event will run until June 25 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) in Jakarta, hosted in partnership with the Ministry for Higher Education and Technology, the National Development Agency (Bappenas) and Sinar Mas Land.

This landmark summit is believed to be the largest simultaneous gathering of all four essential sectors under one roof, specifically convened to deliver urgent solutions for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To achieve this through collective action, it brings together an unprecedented alliance of 5,000 leaders from academia, government, industry and civil society. The event also welcomed distinguished leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region, including Chaw Chaw Sein, Union Minister for Education of Myanmar; Rob Brazier, Australian Ambassador to Indonesia; Catherine Gallagher, Head of Southeast Asia at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade); and Dominic Jermey, UK Ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

Furthermore, it also opens collaboration with more than 1,600 universities across 116 countries to provide the critical, data-driven road maps necessary to transform urgent dialogue into measurable impact.

This year, the collective plans to shift the focus entirely to actionable, cross-sector blueprints designed to fast-track real global change. The event also serves as the official announcement of the highly anticipated Times Higher Education Sustainability Impact Ratings, along with the official launch of the Sustainability Impact Network, which measures how higher education institutions are actively delivering on all 17 UN SDGs.

To mark the momentous event, keynote addresses outlining Indonesia’s commitment to aligning regional growth models directly with international climate and educational objectives were delivered by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Brian Yuliarto, Vice Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Stella Christie and Deputy Minister for Food, Natural Resources and Environment at the Ministry for National Development Planning, Leonardo Adypurnama Teguh Sambodo.

Furthermore, to drive cross-sector integration, the 2026 congress anchors its agenda around a series of high-level sub-summits designed to bridge economic strategy with practical execution.

Central to this approach is the inaugural Asia-Pacific Sustainable Business Summit alongside the Sustainable Trade and Economic Development Summit, which together bring corporate leaders and policy experts into direct alignment with global sustainability goals.

Recognizing that financial deployment and human capability are the twin engines of sustainable progress, the event also features the Unlocking Capital platform, delivered in partnership with Eco-Business, to mobilize green financing across developing economies.

At the same time, the Skills Summit addresses the global talent transition, mapping the educational and vocational pathways required to build a workforce capable of operating a net-zero economy.

Lastly, the event will also feature the official opening of the 2026 One Health and Well-being Zone to establishes health as a foundational component of global development strategy, providing attendees with a dedicated environment designed to bridge cutting-edge health research with practical wellness solutions amongst all the high-level action of the summit hosted by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU).