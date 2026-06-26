Indonesia's urea export to Australia boosts Indo-Pacific food security

A s part of Indonesia's efforts to strengthen food security and fertilizer supply chains across the Indo-Pacific region, PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) has successfully delivered urea to Australia.

Motor Vessel (MV) Medi Luna, carrying 47,250 metric tonnes of urea from Indonesia, arrived at the Port of Brisbane, Queensland, on Monday.

The shipment marks an important milestone in the Indonesia-Australia fertilizer export cooperation under a government-to-government scheme. The development also reinforces Pupuk Indonesia's position as a key player in the regional fertilizer supply chain and a strategic partner of the Indonesian government in advancing food diplomacy.

Indonesian Ambassador to Australia and Vanuatu Siswo Pramono said the successful shipment represented an important step in strengthening Indonesia's contribution to food security in the Indo-Pacific.

"This cooperation symbolizes the close food security partnership between Indonesia and Australia. When global supply chains face challenges, Indonesia, with its large urea production capacity, can help meet Australia's annual demand of 3.7 million metric tonnes," Siswo added.

President director of PT Pupuk Indonesia (Persero) Rahmad Pribadi said the successful delivery reflected the company's continued efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Indonesia's fertilizer industry.

"Today, Indonesia is showing that we are a reliable supplier that can serve as a source of fertilizer supply for partner countries. We come when they need us, and we provide certainty when the world is full of uncertainty," Rahmad said.

As a fertilizer producer with an annual production capacity of 14.8 million metric tonnes, Pupuk Indonesia is capable of meeting domestic demand while also supporting regional markets. In 2026, the company is targeting urea production of 7.8 million metric tonnes, while domestic demand is estimated at around 6.3 million metric tonnes, leaving sufficient room for exports without affecting supplies for Indonesian farmers.

"The president's directive is clear: first, fulfill domestic fertilizer needs for our farmers. We have production capacity that exceeds the needs of farmers in Indonesia," Rahmad said.

Indonesia's ability to contribute to regional fertilizer demand is supported by strong domestic supply management. As of June 22, subsidized fertilizer stocks stood at 1.23 million metric tonnes, while subsidized fertilizer distribution reached 4.61 million metric tonnes, an increase of 30 percent from the same period last year.

Amanda Chalmers, chief digital & data officer (first assistant secretary) at Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, welcomed the arrival of Indonesian urea in Australia.

"The arrival of urea from Indonesia today reflects the strong partnership and friendship between Australia and Indonesia. This fertilizer supply provides certainty for farmers while contributing to food security in Australia and the broader region," Chalmers said.

The urea export is a follow-up to an agreement established between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The first shipment was transported by MV Medi Luna, which departed from PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur's BSL Terminal in Bontang, East Kalimantan, in mid-May 2026.

Exports to Australia will continue in stages, with total shipments targeted to reach 250,000 metric tonnes by the end of 2026.