Summer sunshine makes way for family-friendly vacations

F amily-friendly summer is officially underway while school is out for the season. For those craving some sun and shine, flocking to the Island of the Gods seems like the obvious destination that blends restoration and thrilling events for the kids.

With this in mind, resorts in Bali are once again proving that there’s something for everyone of all ages. Conrad Bali has unveiled the Conrad Family Suite, a spacious and thoughtfully designed retreat created to enhance family getaways, with rooms accommodating up to six people. From the moment they arrive, the children can look forward to play time with Komang’s Adventure Club, the newly revamped Kids Club.

Across the island in Sanur, Andaz Bali by Hyatt is offering a special “Stay, Play & Indulge” package for families during the school holiday season, offering parents the time to relax at Shankha Spa while the children are occupied with activities at Kemu Mai Kids Club.

Not to fall behind, an alternative can be found in South Kuta at ARYADUTA Bali with their School Holiday Escape package. With programs designed to keep kids at bay with no electronics, the hotel offers family-friendly activities and cultural experiences that create for worthwhile family fun, instead of dividing the children from the parents.

And yet for some, a little rest and relaxation is needed simply for the parents. This peace of mind can be found among the luxuriant expanse of Ubud. Anantara Ubud Bali Resort offers the green of the jungle and the backdrop of mountainous views, between the vibrant center of the city situated an hour away from Denpasar, yet able to remain a peaceful haven for restorative stillness.

With the different packages offered, one still remains the same, wherever you end up on the island: Bali is an island that has a place for everyone, combining excitement and peaceful restoration for people of all ages. From Ubud to the Southern tip of Nusa Dua, from the top of Mount Agung to the shores of Kuta Beach, families are welcome to create lasting memories that will last all summer long on the island.