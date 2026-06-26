TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Summer sunshine makes way for family-friendly vacations

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 26, 2026 Published on Jun. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-06-26T14:04:23+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of Conrad Bali) (Courtesy of Conrad Bali)

F

amily-friendly summer is officially underway while school is out for the season. For those craving some sun and shine, flocking to the Island of the Gods seems like the obvious destination that blends restoration and thrilling events for the kids.

With this in mind, resorts in Bali are once again proving that there’s something for everyone of all ages. Conrad Bali has unveiled the Conrad Family Suite, a spacious and thoughtfully designed retreat created to enhance family getaways, with rooms accommodating up to six people. From the moment they arrive, the children can look forward to play time with Komang’s Adventure Club, the newly revamped Kids Club.

Across the island in Sanur, Andaz Bali by Hyatt is offering a special “Stay, Play & Indulge” package for families during the school holiday season, offering parents the time to relax at Shankha Spa while the children are occupied with activities at Kemu Mai Kids Club.

Not to fall behind, an alternative can be found in South Kuta at ARYADUTA Bali with their School Holiday Escape package. With programs designed to keep kids at bay with no electronics, the hotel offers family-friendly activities and cultural experiences that create for worthwhile family fun, instead of dividing the children from the parents.

And yet for some, a little rest and relaxation is needed simply for the parents. This peace of mind can be found among the luxuriant expanse of Ubud. Anantara Ubud Bali Resort offers the green of the jungle and the backdrop of mountainous views, between the vibrant center of the city situated an hour away from Denpasar, yet able to remain a peaceful haven for restorative stillness.

With the different packages offered, one still remains the same, wherever you end up on the island: Bali is an island that has a place for everyone, combining excitement and peaceful restoration for people of all ages. From Ubud to the Southern tip of Nusa Dua, from the top of Mount Agung to the shores of Kuta Beach, families are welcome to create lasting memories that will last all summer long on the island.

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

Related Article

NGOs lambast military's waste management role as overreach

When faith meets heat: Rethinking haj and climate risk

Bali tightens crackdown on unlicensed tourist accommodation

Forget beaches: Here are 5 smart books for your summer reading list

Record-breaking heat wave grips western US

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Economy

‘State-directed’ approach harms Indonesia’s competitiveness
A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Editorial

IDX must walk the walk
A migrating wild goose spreads its wings in the wetlands near Linum, eastern Germany, on October 29, 2025. The eastern federal state of Brandenburg and other federal states, authorities are currently recording the largest outbreak of bird flu in wild birds to date. The epidemic, which is unprecedented in its scale, mainly affects cranes, whose autumn migration is currently at its peak. A significant increase in deaths and rapid spread in Central Europe and along the migration route to Spain is therefore to be expected.
Society

Indonesia on alert after Australia bird flu detection

The Latest

 View more
Society

Indonesia on alert after Australia bird flu detection
Economy

Govt insists Masela gas project on track, construction to begin next year
Economy

EU, Indonesia eye deeper tech cooperation ahead of IEU-CEPA
Academia

Oil slide softens dollar's inflationary bite
Archipelago

Sun bear captured after roaming near Riau village for a month
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and their impact on exchange rates (Part 2 of 3)
Culture and Entertainment

Pride in the shadows: Five films about being queer in Asia
Markets

Attack on ship in Hormuz leads UN to halt evacuation plan for trapped sailors
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.