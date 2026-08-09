TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown
When war comes for the economy
Indonesia condemns renewed Israeli strikes amid Gaza peace talks

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BRIN pitches advancing nuclear, AI in meeting with Prabowo

During a meeting with the President on Aug. 6, the research agency presented its work in various fields to support the administration's development agenda, including a nuclear power ecosystem, AI technology including chip-making and potable water facilities.

Ni Made Tasyarani (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, August 9, 2026 Published on Aug. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-08-07T17:09:59+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A technician from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) inspects a reactor pool in the G.A. Siwabessy multipurpose reactor on July 15, 2024, at the B.J. Habibie Science and Technology Area in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten. A technician from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) inspects a reactor pool in the G.A. Siwabessy multipurpose reactor on July 15, 2024, at the B.J. Habibie Science and Technology Area in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto summoned around 150 researchers from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) to the State Palace on Thursday to showcase their work in various fields, from food, health care and water treatment to energy and aerospace.

During the meeting, the researchers conveyed their commitment to advancing strategic technologies to support the national development agenda, including nuclear.

Agency head Arif Satria said the agency’s current work on strategic technologies included critical minerals processing, nuclear power, modular housing systems, the Giant Sea Wall coastal protection initiative, waste management and seawater desalination.

“BRIN must prepare nuclear technology capabilities from now on, so that when Indonesia decides to enter the PLTN [nuclear power plant] era, we do not start entirely from zero and do not merely become technology buyers,” Arif said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the agency, the country has potential reserves of 89,000 tonnes of uranium and 143,000 tonnes of thorium, crucial elements to develop PLTN, while BRIN researchers have a demonstrated capability to purify uranium up to 60 percent.

[RA:Site selection for first nuclear plant expected by mid-2026, says renewables official::/business/2026/02/16/site-selection-for-first-nuclear-plant-expected-by-mid-2026-says-renewables-official]

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Arif said BRIN would focus on building a comprehensive, national nuclear ecosystem by mastering the entire technology chain, from uranium and thorium mining and purification to fuel fabrication, reactor technology, safety radiation metrology and waste processing.

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

Related Article

BRIN pitches advancing nuclear, AI in meeting with Prabowo

Data should be treated as a national asset

More nuclear states may be better; more strategic ambiguity never is

AI models went rogue during testing, triggering 'unprecedented' breach: OpenAI

Development economics for an age of upheaval

Popular

Fighting forest fires starts with communities

Fighting forest fires starts with communities
Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

GDP target a tall order after growth slowdown

More in Business

 View more
A technician from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) inspects a reactor pool in the G.A. Siwabessy multipurpose reactor on July 15, 2024, at the B.J. Habibie Science and Technology Area in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten.
Tech

BRIN pitches advancing nuclear, AI in meeting with Prabowo
The floating panels of a solar power plant at Cirata Dam in Purwakarta regency, West Java, are seen from above on Sept. 26, 2023.
Regulations

Industrial limits hamper Indonesia's 100 GW solar push
A drone view captures high wall mining operations to recover additional ore from mineral seams in Mercer County, West Virginia, the United States, on April 17, 2025.
Economy

Trump administration to invest $3 billion into minerals projects to boost defense supply

Highlight
A young dengue patient undergoes treatment at Loekmono Hadi Regional General Hospital (RSUD) in Kudus, Central Java on Feb. 5, 2024. Health authorities in the regency records a 25 percent increase of dengue fever patients in January to 55 cases compared to the previous month.
Society

Patient death, doctors' mockery expose healthcare cracks
Final stage: Workers arrange microphones on the stage before the start of the opening ceremony during the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, central Philippines, on May 8, 2026.
Editorial

ASEAN at 59, time to deliver
The floating panels of a solar power plant at Cirata Dam in Purwakarta regency, West Java, are seen from above on Sept. 26, 2023.
Regulations

Industrial limits hamper Indonesia's 100 GW solar push

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Accused Thai school shooter had watched violent content online, police say
Tech

BRIN pitches advancing nuclear, AI in meeting with Prabowo
Middle East and Africa

Iran says deal on Strait of Hormuz is close but not enough to open the waterway
Regulations

Industrial limits hamper Indonesia's 100 GW solar push
Asia & Pacific

Typhoon Dolphin hits Japan's Okinawa, China shuts ports ahead of landfall
Society

Patient death, doctors' mockery expose healthcare cracks
Europe

EU tells Meta, TikTok to boost monitoring, fact-checking
Academia

A new paradigm for foreign direct investment
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

BRIN pitches advancing nuclear, AI in meeting with Prabowo

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.