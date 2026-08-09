BRIN pitches advancing nuclear, AI in meeting with Prabowo

A technician from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) inspects a reactor pool in the G.A. Siwabessy multipurpose reactor on July 15, 2024, at the B.J. Habibie Science and Technology Area in Serpong, South Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

During a meeting with the President on Aug. 6, the research agency presented its work in various fields to support the administration's development agenda, including a nuclear power ecosystem, AI technology including chip-making and potable water facilities.

P resident Prabowo Subianto summoned around 150 researchers from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) to the State Palace on Thursday to showcase their work in various fields, from food, health care and water treatment to energy and aerospace.

During the meeting, the researchers conveyed their commitment to advancing strategic technologies to support the national development agenda, including nuclear.

Agency head Arif Satria said the agency’s current work on strategic technologies included critical minerals processing, nuclear power, modular housing systems, the Giant Sea Wall coastal protection initiative, waste management and seawater desalination.

“BRIN must prepare nuclear technology capabilities from now on, so that when Indonesia decides to enter the PLTN [nuclear power plant] era, we do not start entirely from zero and do not merely become technology buyers,” Arif said in a press release on Thursday.

According to the agency, the country has potential reserves of 89,000 tonnes of uranium and 143,000 tonnes of thorium, crucial elements to develop PLTN, while BRIN researchers have a demonstrated capability to purify uranium up to 60 percent.

[RA:Site selection for first nuclear plant expected by mid-2026, says renewables official::/business/2026/02/16/site-selection-for-first-nuclear-plant-expected-by-mid-2026-says-renewables-official]

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Arif said BRIN would focus on building a comprehensive, national nuclear ecosystem by mastering the entire technology chain, from uranium and thorium mining and purification to fuel fabrication, reactor technology, safety radiation metrology and waste processing.