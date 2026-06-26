TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah
Indonesia's largest AI experiment barely has safety net
Growing discontent with policymaking keeps students on streets

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The Jakarta Post holds inaugural The Weekender Sessions

Creative Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 26, 2026 Published on Jun. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-06-26T11:12:10+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Courtesy of JP/Aqraa Sagir)

T

he Jakarta Post has kicked off the first event of The Weekender Sessions, a reader-focused series of discussions built around Weekender, an online-exclusive lifestyle publication that complements the Post’s editorial reporting.

Held at AW Kitchen, Plaza Senayan on June 18 and supported by VIN+, the inaugural edition took the theme of “Love, Dating & Modern Relationships”, highlighting the often fluid and unpredictable nature of romance in the 21st century. The free session drew nearly 200 sign-ups for just 28 spots, illustrating the appetite among Weekender’s audience for spaces to discuss these types of topics.

Three contributors from Weekender led the conversation: Michelle Anindya, who wrote two articles on what women want romantically from men and the appeal of professional matchmakers; Dedari Arane Wibowo, who tackled the modern dating etiquette in the era of dating apps; and Adelia Anjani Putri, who covered the fears and anxieties holding back people from the married life.

Unlike a typical talk show, The Weekender Sessions are designed with an open floor for audience members to voice and discuss their opinions with each other, with the writers sharing their findings and experiences while encouraging the audience to engage and ask questions throughout the evening.

Each participant was given a paddle to signify their response to a statement, along with the opportunity to explain the reasons behind their choice. In addition, they also received a mini-zine filled with excerpts from Weekender articles and guided prompts to reflect on.

“Over the past three years, Weekender built a loyal, engaged readership by speaking honestly to the realities of young urban Indonesians. This event series is our way of extending that conversation beyond the screen, of taking the community we have built online and bringing them together offline,” said Jet Damazo-Santos, Weekender’s lead editor.

In the coming months, The Weekender Sessions will cover other topics that resonate with its readers such as career and finance.

“We were struck most by how willing people were to be honest with the writers and with each other. That’s the kind of safe space we wanted to create, and it tells us there’s a real appetite for more of this.”

To read more interesting articles, visit Weekender website at weekender.thejakartapost.com.

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

Related Article

Making sense of Indonesia

‘The Jakarta Post’ receives online media award from Baznas 

LG promotes smart, comfortable living with family-focused event on financial planning

‘The Knight’s Dreams’: When artists' dreams and reflections collide

'The Jakarta Post' reporter wins Adam Malik Award

Popular

Protest works

Protest works
Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures

Fransiskus Widayanto: The artist behind stunning ceramic sculptures
BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

BI presses ahead to stabilize rupiah

More in Front Row

 View more
Cover for Navigate, the iCIO mentorship program (Courtesy of iCIO)
Front Row

iCIO Navigate mentoring program to bridge generation gap
Caption: iCIO Executive Gathering 2025 at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on May 8, 2025 (Courtesy: iCIO Community)
Front Row

Entering 10 years, iCIO Awards emphasizes strategic role in digital transformation

.
Front Row

Marriott International expands its portfolio in Indonesia with new openings in 2025

Highlight
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Economy

‘State-directed’ approach harms Indonesia’s competitiveness
A logo of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is seen at the IDX building in Jakarta on Sunday, April 19, 2026.
Editorial

IDX must walk the walk
A migrating wild goose spreads its wings in the wetlands near Linum, eastern Germany, on October 29, 2025. The eastern federal state of Brandenburg and other federal states, authorities are currently recording the largest outbreak of bird flu in wild birds to date. The epidemic, which is unprecedented in its scale, mainly affects cranes, whose autumn migration is currently at its peak. A significant increase in deaths and rapid spread in Central Europe and along the migration route to Spain is therefore to be expected.
Society

Indonesia on alert after Australia bird flu detection

The Latest

 View more
Society

Indonesia on alert after Australia bird flu detection
Economy

Govt insists Masela gas project on track, construction to begin next year
Economy

EU, Indonesia eye deeper tech cooperation ahead of IEU-CEPA
Academia

Oil slide softens dollar's inflationary bite
Archipelago

Sun bear captured after roaming near Riau village for a month
Academia

The 5Es of economic growth and their impact on exchange rates (Part 2 of 3)
Culture and Entertainment

Pride in the shadows: Five films about being queer in Asia
Markets

Attack on ship in Hormuz leads UN to halt evacuation plan for trapped sailors
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.