Coretax to be central tax administration system from July: Finance Ministry

A tax officer helps customers file their annual tax return via the new Coretax system of the Directorate General of Taxes on March 27, 2026, at the Meulaboh Tax Office in West Aceh, Aceh. (Antara/Syifa Yulinnas)

The Finance Ministry has announced that the capacity of the Coretax platform will be expanded gradually this month to handle all tax-related matters, in an aim to enable better oversight, data accuracy and administrative effectiveness, as well as to increase taxpayer confidence.

T he Finance Ministry’s director general of taxes has said the new platform Coretax is transitioning this month to become the central system for tax administration, covering activities ranging from supervision and law enforcement to tax collection and dispute resolution.

"Starting in July, Coretax will truly become the core [tax administration] system. All supervision working papers, law enforcement, tax collection and objections and appeals will gradually be processed only through the Coretax platform," director general Bimo Wijayanto said on Monday in Jakarta, as quoted by Antara.

The move is expected to improve tax governance by processing all administrative matters through a centralized system.

Previously, some tax documents and working papers could still be accessed and processed outside the Coretax platform, limiting oversight.

Bimo said the transition was also intended to strengthen taxpayer confidence by ensuring that all tax-related matters were administered through a more secure and accountable system.

Beyond digitalizing internal processes, the Directorate General of Taxes (DGT) plans to expand Coretax for streamlined interoperability with other systems, allowing for interagency exchange and integration of tax-related data within the Finance Ministry.

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The integrated database is expected to provide more standardized and validated information, which will in turn enable more precise tax supervision, better policy decisions and fairer tax administration.