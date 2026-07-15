TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Militarizing civilian space
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Militarizing civilian space
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo’s plan to channel PNM loans through cooperatives raises eyebrows

Experts warn that without the intensive mentoring long associated with microfinance, an area in which the Red and White Cooperatives still lag, the loans risk turning into bad debt.

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, July 15, 2026 Published on Jul. 15, 2026 Published on 2026-07-15T17:10:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Three children walk past a Red and White Cooperatives outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, on July 11, 2026. The government aims to have 40,000 such cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program. Three children walk past a Red and White Cooperatives outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, on July 11, 2026. The government aims to have 40,000 such cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has announced that microloans managed by PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (PNM), a grassroots-focused financial institution owned by state-owned lender BRI, will be disbursed through his flagship cooperatives program. Experts, however, have warned that the move may have negative implications for the country’s microloan structure.

During his speech at the Cooperatives Day ceremony in Jakarta on Sunday, Prabowo announced that PNM’s microloan program, known as Mekaar, will be channeled via the Red and White Cooperatives.

“The only way to protect the poorest people is through the strength of cooperatives. But I realized when I started establishing cooperatives that without authority, without power, it’ll be very slow, very slow, correct? If one only has small capital or none at all, it’s tough to get a loan anywhere,” said the President.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

He said that each cooperative would host a loan booth for cheap “microloans and super microloans”, referring to Mekaar for the latter but he did not specify what he meant by the former.

Prabowo went on to say that the Mekaar interest rate would be lowered from upward of 20 percent to just 8 percent, this figure, many observers believe, relates to Prabowo’s numeric talisman based on his military call-code.

The former general said that he initially wanted the rate to be 5 percent but Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani, the chief controller of all state-owned enterprises, said the margin would be too slim, hence the 8 percent rate, which Prabowo said was “not bad” compared with 22 percent.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Mekaar has long been PNM’s bread and butter and it made up some Rp 14.7 trillion (US$813.5 million) of its Rp 15.8 trillion total interest rate income last year. The program has close to 16.1 million customers and loans totaling Rp 67.1 trillion.

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens

Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

Related Article

Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens

Govt allows cooperatives to manage mining, community wells

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

Danantara's new fund risks reopening old infrastructure funding pitfalls

How ghost workers and livestreamers became the economy

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens

Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

More in Business

 View more
A man walks past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange along a street in Tokyo on June 8, 2026.
Markets

Asian stocks mostly sink as AI worries hammer tech
Three children walk past a Red and White Cooperatives outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, on July 11, 2026. The government aims to have 40,000 such cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Regulations

Prabowo’s plan to channel PNM loans through cooperatives raises eyebrows
A miniature robot hand and a toy hand point toward words reading “Artificial intelligence AI“ in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023.
Tech

Indonesia 'nowhere' in global AI supply chain, deputy minister says

Highlight
Protesters from a coalition of university students hold a banner reading “Clean Up the Attorney General's Office“ during a demonstration outside the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 10, 2026. The protesters called for an investigation into alleged corruption within the Attorney General's Office.
Politics

AGO begins probe into ex-top prosecutor
Echa Wa’ode (center), an activist from LGBTQ+ rights organization Arus Pelangi, marched together with other participants during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections in Jakarta on March 8, 2025.
Editorial

State-sanctioned intolerance
Three children walk past a Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperative (KDMP) outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The Indonesian government aims to have 40,000 Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Regulations

Prabowo’s plan to channel PNM loans through cooperatives raises eyebrows

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

US returns two 8th-century Buddhist statues looted from Indonesia
Academia

India-Indonesia: Glorious past, promising future

Warm Takes

Why we run
Sports

France’s golden generation left heartbroken as Zidane era beckons
Americas

US wants to globalize fight against far-left terrorism
Markets

Asian stocks mostly sink as AI worries hammer tech
Academia

A decade of water progress, but the world must move faster
Sports

England not cursed, says Tuchel, after more World Cup heartbreak
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s plan to channel PNM loans through cooperatives raises eyebrows

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.