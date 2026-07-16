TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Militarizing civilian space
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Militarizing civilian space
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Asian stocks mostly sink as AI worries hammer tech

AFP
Hong Kong, China
Thu, July 16, 2026 Published on Jul. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-07-16T10:12:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man walks past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange along a street in Tokyo on June 8, 2026. A man walks past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange along a street in Tokyo on June 8, 2026. (AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi)

M

ost Asian stocks sank on Thursday as tech firms came under renewed pressure from worries over the AI boom, with Seoul again taking the brunt of the selling, while oil prices rose further as the US and Iran continued to trade strikes.

Regional investors were unable to build on a second day of gains on Wall Street, where more data showing inflation easing pushed back bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike to later in the year.

Seoul's Kospi dived more than 7 percent as chip titans SK hynix and Samsung each gave up around 10 percent amid growing anxiety that the AI rally -- which had pushed both firms to record highs this year -- has run its course.

Traders are questioning whether the vast sums pumped into the AI sector in recent years can vindicate the eye-watering valuations for some firms.

That comes after Dutch giant ASML, which makes cutting-edge machines to manufacture chips, reported a rise in second-quarter net profit and hiked its sales forecast for the full year.

Eyes are now on earnings from Taiwanese titan TSMC due later in the day.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While investors remain confident in the outlook for the AI sector, analysts said the trade had become too crowded.

"The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index had risen roughly 83 percent this year, valuations had stretched," wrote SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Strong earnings and healthy demand can keep a trade alive, but they cannot prevent a correction when everyone already owns it."

He added that investors were not "suddenly questioning whether AI infrastructure demand exists (but) questioning how much of that demand has already been paid for in the share price".

"The numbers can still be excellent and the stocks can still fall. Once expectations have been pushed into the rafters, even a good result can arrive looking short," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo and Taipei -- both rich in tech firms -- suffered heavy selling, while Sydney, Shanghai and Wellington also dropped.

However, Hong Kong was the outlier, climbing more than 1 percent as Chinese chip firms, which have been beaten down this year, enjoyed another advance.

The weak performance across Asia came even after all three main indexes in New York ended higher thanks to hefty gains in tech giants including Apple, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta.

That came as figures showed US producer prices slipped 0.3 percent on-month in June thanks to lower energy prices as the US and Iran reached a truce to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and allow crude to pass through again.

Data from Tuesday showed consumer prices rising less than expected.

The readings soothed market worries that the Fed would hike borrowing costs this month, though analysts warned that the renewed hostilities, which have seen the US and Iran trade strikes for around a week, could undo the good work.

Crude prices ticked higher again Thursday as traffic through the strait -- through which a fifth of world oil and LNG passes -- thinned out.

On currency markets, the South Korean won strengthened slightly against the dollar after the country's central bank hiked interest rates for the first time since 2023 as it tackles stubborn inflation and an economy buoyed by strong chip exports.

And sterling held gains after rising more than one percent against the greenback on Wednesday following reports that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood -- considered more reassuring to markets -- was a frontrunner to become the next finance minister.

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens

Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

Related Article

Asian stocks drop as oil rises after Trump's Hormuz levy threat

Asian stocks surge as investors focus more on AI than Middle East attacks

Asian shares climb on chip rally, oil up as Gulf hostilities resume

Asian shares slip as earnings loom, oil weighed by supply

Chinese investors flock to Hong Kong as trading curbs tighten

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens

Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

More in Business

 View more
A man walks past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei Stock Average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange along a street in Tokyo on June 8, 2026.
Markets

Asian stocks mostly sink as AI worries hammer tech
Three children walk past a Red and White Cooperatives outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, on July 11, 2026. The government aims to have 40,000 such cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Regulations

Prabowo’s plan to channel PNM loans through cooperatives raises eyebrows
A miniature robot hand and a toy hand point toward words reading “Artificial intelligence AI“ in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023.
Tech

Indonesia 'nowhere' in global AI supply chain, deputy minister says

Highlight
Protesters from a coalition of university students hold a banner reading “Clean Up the Attorney General's Office“ during a demonstration outside the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 10, 2026. The protesters called for an investigation into alleged corruption within the Attorney General's Office.
Politics

AGO begins probe into ex-top prosecutor
Echa Wa’ode (center), an activist from LGBTQ+ rights organization Arus Pelangi, marched together with other participants during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections in Jakarta on March 8, 2025.
Editorial

State-sanctioned intolerance
Three children walk past a Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperative (KDMP) outlet that has yet to begin operations in Ternate, North Maluku, Indonesia, Saturday, July 11, 2026. The Indonesian government aims to have 40,000 Merah Putih Village and Urban Cooperatives operating by the end of 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies, complete cooperative facilities and prepare professional staff to manage the program.
Regulations

Prabowo’s plan to channel PNM loans through cooperatives raises eyebrows

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

US returns two 8th-century Buddhist statues looted from Indonesia
Academia

India-Indonesia: Glorious past, promising future

Warm Takes

Why we run
Sports

France’s golden generation left heartbroken as Zidane era beckons
Americas

US wants to globalize fight against far-left terrorism
Markets

Asian stocks mostly sink as AI worries hammer tech
Academia

A decade of water progress, but the world must move faster
Sports

England not cursed, says Tuchel, after more World Cup heartbreak
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.