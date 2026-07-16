Credibility, context more critical for PR in the age of AI

Rather than focusing solely on visibility metrics, organizations should ensure their brands are represented consistently across credible sources.

P ublic relations professionals say organizations can no longer rely on visibility alone to build their reputations, arguing that credibility, consistency and context are becoming increasingly important as digital platforms and artificial intelligence reshape how information is consumed.

Radityo Prabowo, regional vice president and country lead at PRecious Communications, said AI is fundamentally changing the consumer journey by shortening the path between discovery and decision.

"For communicators nowadays, the question is no longer only whether customers can find us, but this is the fundamental question: What will they hear about us before they reach us?" he said during the PR Asia 2026 event on Wednesday in Jakarta.

Rather than focusing solely on visibility metrics, organizations should ensure their brands are represented consistently across credible sources, as AI models draw information from a mix of owned, earned and third-party content, he said.

"AI creates trust from patterns," he said.

"Search visibility matters, but it must sit on a credible reputation. So our KPI for the next decade will probably be credibility, clarity and consistency.”

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