TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

China's Xi says AI should not be dominated by one country

Ludovic Ehret (AFP)
Shanghai, China
Fri, July 17, 2026 Published on Jul. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-07-17T10:40:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A man walks past signage for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 16, 2026. A man walks past signage for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 16, 2026. (AFP/Hector Retamal)

A

rtificial intelligence should not be dominated by a single country, China's President Xi Jinping said Friday, urging international cooperation on its development at a major conference in Shanghai.

Chinese AI models are catching up to the most powerful US offerings, while attracting global users with lower costs.

But how to govern the booming sector has become a key topic, as concerns over the deployment of AI in military combat, or its use by hackers and terrorists grow.

"AI development should not be a solo performance by a single country, but a symphony of international cooperation," Xi said at the opening of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

"We should jointly oppose overstretching the national security concept in the field of AI or placing one country's security over that of others," Xi added.

The United States and European Union have imposed restrictons on Chinese tech imports, citing national security concerns, while recent tussles between Washington and American AI labs have raised questions on who controls access to top technology.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The WAIC conference is "the most important annual event for understanding the direction of China's AI industry", said Poe Zhao of analysis publication Hello China Tech.

"The United States retains a clear lead in advanced chips, frontier computing infrastructure and the most capital-intensive model development," Zhao told AFP.

But "China is its closest and most comprehensive competitor".

'Under human control'

The four-day WAIC draws more than 1,000 of China's tech firms together with officials, researchers and industry figures.

Around 3,000 products are on display, from powerful semiconductor systems for AI computing to a smartphone that can autonomously operate apps.

But eyes were first on Xi's vision of how the world should handle the potential impact of AI on cybersecurity and conflict, as well as on jobs and the world economy.

"We should put in place laws and regulations, technological monitoring, early warning, and emergency response systems, in order to [...] ensure AI is always under human control," Xi told the conference, calling for a "people-centric" approach.

On Thursday, foreign minister Wang Yi and representatives from 29 countries including Russia, Pakistan and Indonesia signed an agreement establishing an intergovernmental AI cooperation group.

The World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, headquartered in Shanghai, aims to promote consultation and collaboration between members to ensure the "healthy and orderly" development of AI, state media reported.

Leaders including UN chief Antonio Guterres, Cambodia's Hun Manet and Thailand's Anutin Charnvirakul are attending WAIC, which lays out the cutting edge of Chinese tech.

Early on Friday, the Beijing-based startup Moonshot AI released a powerful new flagship model, Kimi K3, whose performance could reportedly rival some of the best, if not top, US offerings.

Mega AI consumption

Other highlights at this year's WAIC are MiniMax's M3 model, the first mass-produced phone equipped with an autonomous AI agent, and Huawei's Atlas 950 "supernode", an AI architecture for learning and reasoning.

"The main theme will be the transition from AI models to systems that can be deployed at scale" in everyday life, said Hello China Tech's Zhao.

AI agents – tools capable of conversing with users, managing software or performing complex tasks – are also taking center stage.

AI has become a strategic pillar of China's industrial policy, driven by state investment aimed at building a domestic ecosystem, from chip production to consumer use.

Daily consumption in China of "tokens" – the industry unit of AI usage – has increased a thousandfold over the past two years, according to state media citing officials.

The Chinese market was valued at 1.2 trillion yuan in 2025 (US$177 billion), and is expected to grow more than 30 percent this year, according to official data.

China has more patent filings for generative AI than any other country, according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which recorded more than 43,000 such filings between 2024–25.

A growing number of companies abroad – like Siemens this year – are adopting Chinese open-source AI models, attracted by their performance, lower cost and ability to customize, in contrast to the closed systems of US giants such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

Related Article

Indonesia 'nowhere' in global AI supply chain, deputy minister says

Australian PM says to enact laws to govern AI

Pearson aims to help graduates learn and earn in the age of AI

Understanding the CPC: The key to decoding China's development

South Korean billionaire's risky bet pays off as SK Hynix debuts in New York

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

More in Business

 View more
A man walks past signage for the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 16, 2026.
Tech

China's Xi says AI should not be dominated by one country
On the rise: High-rise buildings are illuminated by the sunset on Aug. 2, 2024, in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) in South Jakarta.
Regulations

OJK looks to PFII for local banks to expand their services
Students visit the office of postal company PT Pos Indonesia during a study tour in Medan, North Sumatra, on Aug. 13, 2018.
Companies

Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy

Highlight
Rallygoers under the civil society coalition MBG Watch hold posters during a rally in front of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in South Jakarta on July 15, 2026. The protesters urge the AGO to completely investigate alleged corruptions pertaining President Prabowo Subianto's flagship free nutritious meal program.
Politics

Legal mire increases doubts about Febrie's graft probe
Haj village update: Investment and Downstream Industries Minister and Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani delivers on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, a press statement at the State Palace complex in Central Jakarta on the progress of the Indonesian haj village development in Saudi Arabia.
Economy

Investment growth remains subdued
Students visit the office of postal company PT Pos Indonesia during a study tour in Medan, North Sumatra on Aug. 13, 2018.
Companies

Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy

The Latest

 View more
Academia

July 15 and Turkey's defining democratic stand
Tech

China's Xi says AI should not be dominated by one country
Academia

The Shinawatra code in Jakarta and the posturing of Thai power
Archipelago

Tiger mauls another victim in Riau, wildlife agency responds
Academia

Energy volatility is Asia's real stress test
Editorial

Prabowo’s ASEAN leadership moment
Politics

Leaked travel document fuels rumor of ministry shake-up
Academia

The price of centralization: Inside the regional budget crisis
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.