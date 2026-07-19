Ground broken on long-delayed Masela project

Heavy equipment is used at the groundbreaking site for the Abadi Masela LNG project in Tanimbar Islands, Maluku, on July 16, 2026. (Antara/Putu Indah Savitri)

T he Abadi Masela project, a long-delayed liquefied natural gas (LNG) megaproject, finally broke ground on Thursday, marking a critical milestone for a development that promises to reshape Indonesia’s energy landscape.

Coming at a time of volatile global supply chains, the project will direct the majority of its output to the domestic market, yet national energy security will remain elusive without new upstream exploration and a massive expansion of gas transportation infrastructure.

President Prabowo Subianto addressed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Abadi Masela project in the Tanimbar Islands, Maluku, via an online link, officially marking the start of construction on one of Indonesia's largest energy investments.

“Developing a nation is hard work. It is a very long journey, and it requires all elements of society,” Prabowo said on Thursday.

“This is why the Abadi Masela National Strategic Project is so crucial. This project has been in the making for almost three decades, and we have been waiting.”

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, confirmed that 60 percent of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced from the Abadi field would be allocated to meet domestic needs.

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The field, operated by Japan-based INPEX Corporation through INPEX Masela Ltd., is set to yield 9.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, alongside 150 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) and 35,000 barrels of condensate.