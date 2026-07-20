Govt to expedite sugarcane rejuvenation within two years

Field workers harvest sugarcane to have it ready for crushing in Purwosekar village in Malang, East Java. The cane will be sold either to brown sugar makers or large sugar factories, depending on its quality. Better quality cane will fetch a better price among brown sugar makers. JP/ Aman Rochman (JP/Aman Rochman)

Beyond producing sugar for domestic consumption, the government wants to turn sugarcane waste into ethanol to fuel its biofuel ambitions.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has unveiled the government’s plan to accelerate the rejuvenation of sugarcane within two years, following over 12 years without replanting old and unproductive crops.

“The Agriculture Minister [Amran Sulaiman] has reported to me that our current program aims to [rejuvenate] 100,000 hectares per year, which will be achieved in four years. But after I asked again, with strong courage he said, ‘Pak, we can [achieve] this in two years’,” Prabowo said during a visit to Malang, East Java, on Friday, as quoted by Antara.

He stressed that the government would continue to expedite priority programs to achieve self-sufficiency in various sectors, including energy and food.

“We don’t want to become a complacent country. We will prove to the world that Indonesia is rising with its own power,” said Prabowo.

Beyond producing sugar for domestic consumption, the government wants to turn sugarcane waste into ethanol to fuel its biofuel ambitions, currently at 10 percent ethanol blend (E10). To accelerate the transition further to a 20 percent blend (E20), President Prabowo has pledged to build 30 to 50 ethanol plants nationwide.

Read also: Lack of land casts doubt on govt’s sugarcane plantation mandate

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He also expressed his appreciation for the Indonesian Military (TNI) and the National Police for supporting the government’s food self-sufficiency push.