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More questions raised about Agrinas procurement for co-ops

A procurement of fans for tens of thousands of cooperatives under the government’s Red and White Cooperatives (KDMP) program would amount to roughly Rp 2.56 trillion, significantly more than the Rp 1.8 trillion figure that sparked uproar last week.

Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, July 20, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T18:47:31+07:00

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Children walk past a building of the Merah Putih Cooperatives (KDMP) program that has yet to begin operations on July 11 in Ternate, North Maluku. Children walk past a building of the Merah Putih Cooperatives (KDMP) program that has yet to begin operations on July 11 in Ternate, North Maluku. (Antara/Andri Saputra)

Q

uestions are mounting over government procurement for the Red and White Cooperatives (KDMP) program after reports of a Rp 1.8 trillion (US$100 million) procurement of fans triggered a social media uproar and scrutiny from lawmakers.

Documents reviewed by The Jakarta Post and verified as authentic by state-owned PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, which is tasked with running the KDMP program, show that the planned spending is even higher, intensifying calls for greater transparency over what is purchased, how prices are set and how vendors are selected.

A procurement document published on Agrinas Pangan’s Instagram account shows that each cooperative was allocated a “Jumbo Industrial” fan set and two exhaust fans with a combined reference price of about Rp 40.8 million. The winning vendor’s price was approximately 21 percent lower, at around Rp 32 million per cooperative.

Read also: Prabowo’s plan to channel PNM loans through cooperatives raises eyebrows

Applied to the government’s target of 80,000 cooperatives, the fan procurement alone would amount to roughly Rp 2.56 trillion, significantly more than the Rp 1.8 trillion for the alleged purchase of 1.8 million fans. 

The document contains figures that raise further questions, including a computer “full set” listed at just Rp 90,000, while a broom-and-dust pan set is budgeted at Rp 600,000.

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The procurement package covers 26 types of equipment that Agrinas said were required to make each cooperative operational as a village-level distribution and storage hub. The largest items include a six-wheel truck priced at Rp 457 million and a 4x4 pickup at Rp 255 million, the latter having already drawn backlash from industry players and government officials in February. 

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