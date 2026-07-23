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Google hit with $1b fine by EU, in talks to avoid more penalties

Europe's crackdown on Big Tech has angered US President Donald Trump's administration, which has threatened to retaliate with tariffs.

Foo Yun Chee (Reuters)
Brussels
Thu, July 23, 2026 Published on Jul. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-07-23T18:24:56+07:00

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The Google logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration photo created on Jan. 25, 2023. The Google logo is seen through broken glass in this illustration photo created on Jan. 25, 2023. (Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

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lphabet's Google was fined a total of 890 million euro (US$1 billion) on Thursday for flouting European Union rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech, the European Commission said.

However, the US tech giant is likely to avoid fresh fines as EU regulators lauded good progress in its ongoing efforts to comply with the landmark legislation.

The fines underscored Europe's determination to prevent Big Tech companies from thwarting rivals, defying US criticism and retaliatory tariff threats.

One fine of 460 million euro was handed out to Google by the European Commission under the Digital Markets Act for favoring its own services in shopping, hotels, transport and sports results in search results.

A second fine of 430 million euro targeted Google's restrictions on its app store Google Play preventing app developers from steering users free of charge to cheaper offers on rival app stores or websites.

Reuters was the first to report on both fines, which are the first for the US tech giant under the DMA but the fifth and sixth overall for anti-competitive practices, making for total penalties of 10.38 billion euro over nearly two decades.

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"Our duty and obligation is to comply with the laws, that our laws are fully respected," EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera told reporters when asked about US pushback.

"The DMA is to make sure we have a fair and level playing field. With these decisions we want to make sure there is competition," EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen told reporters.

Google, which has 60 days to comply with the Commission's orders to treat rivals in a fair and non-discriminatory manner and to allow app developers to steer users away from its app store, criticized the EU findings and said it might take the Commission to court.

"To comply, we are having to strip away real-time Search features Europeans love, like instant pricing and direct availability for hotels, flights and restaurants, and dismantle safety protections on Google Play," Google President of Global Affairs Kent Walker said in a statement.

"This isn't fair competition. It's product degradation driven by a small group of self-serving complainants, with European businesses and consumers taking the hit. Regulation should improve products, not make them worse," he said.

More fines unlikely

The Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, pointed to a "constructive dialogue" with Google and significant progress made to comply with the DMA, indicating that daily penalties for non-compliance are likely off the table.

"Google has proposed and started testing changes to how it presents its own services on Google Search for free services such as shopping, hotels and flights," the Commission said, calling it substantial progress.

"The Commission also notes that Google has proposed and started testing changes to how it presents shopping ads and content related services, such as sports," it said, adding it would assess the changes and continue talks with Google.

The EU watchdog also said Google may apply the principles of Thursday's decision to its AI-generated summaries known as AI Overviews and AI Mode and that talks would continue to this end.

Google's changes to its steering terms on Google Play received a tentative thumbs up from the Commission.

"These constitute good progress towards compliance and will also be assessed in light of the cease and desist order of today's decision," it said.

Europe's crackdown on Big Tech has angered US President Donald Trump's administration, which has threatened to retaliate with tariffs for what he said are moves targeting US companies while US lawmakers have also piled on the pressure.

The fines are the third under the DMA after penalties handed out to Apple and Meta Platforms in April last year.

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