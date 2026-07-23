Indonesia braces for new trade measures as US temporary tariff expires

Workers load and unload containers at the Tanjung Priok International Export-Import Port in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2026. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Indonesia is among 14 economies facing a proposed 10 percent tariff linked to a US investigation into alleged forced-labor concerns.

I ndonesia is bracing for potential new United States tariffs as Washington prepares to impose fresh levies on dozens of countries before its temporary 10 percent global tariff expires this week.

“The [US] investigation has been conducted [on Section 301] and Indonesia has provided its explanation and clarifications,” spokesman for the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister, Haryo Limanseto, told The Jakarta Post on Wednesday.

“At present, the countries concerned are waiting for the office of the US Trade Representative’s [USTR] mechanism on the tariffs and the final results of the Section 301 investigation,” he continued.

The temporary 10 percent global duty was imposed by US President Donald Trump this year after a swath of his tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court last February, but this levy is set to lapse on Friday.

Washington has been working on a new tariff strategy and seeking alternative legal authorities to maintain tariff pressure following the Supreme Court's decision.

In early June, the USTR proposed more tariffs of up to 12.5 percent on imports from 60 economies, brought under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, with duties being imposed in response to alleged forced labor issues and unfair trade practices.

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“We expect to see some action soon. I can't really specify a timeline right now,” Greer told CNBC, when asked about a Financial Times report that the administration was preparing to announce new tariffs on dozens of countries.