China, Australia to get special treatment in export earnings policy

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The senior economy minister has divulged that Australia, Canada and China would join the US in receiving special treatment under the latest version of the DHE SDA policy, with the government set to discuss further details until announcing the final arrangement.
he government plans to include four countries on a list that will grant them special treatment under the natural resources export proceeds (DHE SDA) policy, according to Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto, who disclosed to reporters on Thursday that the four were Australia, Canada, China and the United States.
Companies from those countries are free to choose whether to keep their export earnings in state-owned banks or private ones, and their mandated minimum share and placement duration are at lower rates of just 30 percent and three months, respectively.
All other exporters are obligated to keep 100 percent of their earnings for one full year in state-owned banks as stipulated in Government Regulation No. 2/2026.
The special treatment, which applies to countries that have bilateral agreements with Indonesia, is stipulated in Government Regulation No. 21/2026, the third and latest amendment to the original DHE SDA policy enacted under Government Regulation No. 36/2023.
The latest amendment has been in force since June, but the government was undecided about which countries aside from the US should be included on the special treatment list.
The three additional countries were determined after a meeting on July 23, but the government is yet to formalize their inclusion.
Edi Prio Pambudi, an undersecretary at the Office of the Coordinating Economy Minister, underlined that companies from the listed countries were subject to special treatment, not companies exporting to those markets, and that the new policy would be reevaluated after the three-month retention period expired.
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