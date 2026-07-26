TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism
South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Hydrogen vehicle push risks hitting early roadblock over costs

Cost is the major challenge facing the government's hydrogen vehicle ambition, primarily stemming from a need to develop systems that can produce cheap green hydrogen and the stark affordability of battery electric vehicles today.

Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, July 26, 2026 Published on Jul. 25, 2026 Published on 2026-07-25T15:14:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The sign for a hydrogen refueling station (HRS) stands against clear skies in Senayan Central Jakarta, in this undated handout photo from state electricity firm PLN. The sign for a hydrogen refueling station (HRS) stands against clear skies in Senayan Central Jakarta, in this undated handout photo from state electricity firm PLN. (PLN/-)

T

he government’s ambition to put hydrogen-powered vehicles on Indonesian roads is facing a reality check, as early trials and cost calculations reveal a significant gap between the country’s clean energy goals and the commercial viability needed for mass adoption.

The initiative stems from the fact that all coal-fired power plants operated by PLN produce hydrogen, as a byproduct used to cool generators, but much of it remains unused.

The state electricity company estimates that only 75 of the 200 tonnes of hydrogen produced annually are utilized, leaving a majority 62.5 percent idle.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia expressed confidence that hydrogen vehicles would be able to compete with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the next five to 10 years, pointing to the government's 100-gigawatt solar power plant program as a key instrument for producing green hydrogen via electrolysis.

The energy ministry has launched 93 hydrogen development projects across the archipelago, and Eniya Listiani Dewi, the ministry’s new and renewable energy and energy conservation director general, estimates they could attract investments up to Rp 32 trillion (US$1.78 billion).

PLN says it has partnered with state energy giant Pertamina to distribute hydrogen for transportation and is also lobbying the Jakarta administration to integrate hydrogen buses into the city’s Transjakarta fleet.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Prospects

Every Monday

With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, "Prospects" is the go-to source for staying ahead of the curve in Indonesia's rapidly evolving business landscape.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

State-owned bus operator Perum DAMRI has meanwhile started testing hydrogen vehicles, albeit not the zero-emission models envisioned by the government.

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Related Article

Hydrogen vehicle push risks hitting early roadblock over costs

Drivers forced to queue overnight as fuel shortages grip Sumatra

Analysis: Pertamax price hike highlights Indonesia’s costly fuel subsidies

The 'missing middle': Jakarta’s challenge ahead of its quincentenary

Fuel price hike puts further strain on workers, economy

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
State-sanctioned intolerance

State-sanctioned intolerance
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

More in Business

 View more
The sign for a hydrogen refueling station (HRS) stands against clear skies in Senayan Central Jakarta, in this undated handout photo from state electricity firm PLN.
Regulations

Hydrogen vehicle push risks hitting early roadblock over costs
Workers assemble truck parts at a factory in East Karawang, West Java.
Economy

Rupiah depreciation squeezes Japanese manufacturers’ profit
Employees of the semiconductor and memory chip company SK Hynix attend the company's opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq market on the day of their IPO in New York City, the United States, on July 10, 2026.
Tech

South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Highlight
A Muara Maung resident in Lahat regency, South Sumatra, walks across a bridge to her farmland as emissions from a nearby coal-fired power plant cloud the sky.
Archipelago

Beneath the coal dust: Muara Maung villagers pay the price of mining expansion
Students attend class at the SDN 2 Salakaria state elementary school in Ciamis regency, West Java on July 15, 2026. The school only had one new student for the 2026/2027 academic year as most of nearby residents are elderlies with no school-age children.
Editorial

When classrooms go empty
Beach walk: Tourists walk on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, along Kuta beach near Denpasar, Bali.
Archipelago

Bali cracks down on foreign-owned small businesses amid concerns over local economy

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Hydrogen vehicle push risks hitting early roadblock over costs
Politics

Indonesian Navy’s operations concept does not recognize carriers: Former officer
Economy

Rupiah depreciation squeezes Japanese manufacturers’ profit
Asia & Pacific

Strong winds, rain lash China after Typhoon Noul makes landfall
Middle East and Africa

Iran war spreads to Red Sea and Caspian, Gulf quiet as US forgoes strikes
Politics

Indonesia to get Leonardo M-346 F jet trainers via defense broker ESS
Europe

Vehicle mows down crowd at Berlin Pride festival, killing one
Tech

South Korean chipmakers to supply US tech firms in $950b deals

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Hydrogen vehicle push risks hitting early roadblock over costs

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.