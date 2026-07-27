Pos Indonesia settles overdue bond payment

Students visit the office of postal company PT Pos Indonesia during a study tour in Medan, North Sumatra, on Aug. 13, 2018. (Antara/Septianda Perdana)

The company had previously failed to make the payment, valued at Rp 24.12 billion (US$1.4 million), which fell due on July 7, prompting the KSEI to postpone the distribution of returns to sukuk holders.

S tate-owned postal company PT Pos Indonesia says it has settled an overdue payment on the sixth periodic return of its Sustainable Ijarah Sukuk I Phase I 2024, along with compensation for the delay, after a missed payment earlier this month.

In an Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) disclosure on Monday, the company said it had completed the payment of the sixth ijarah return installment and compensation for late payment on July 24 through the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI).

The company had previously failed to make the payment, valued at Rp 24.12 billion (US$1.4 million), which fell due on July 7, prompting the KSEI to postpone the distribution of returns to sukuk holders.

Corporate secretary Iwan Gunawan said the settlement marked the company's effort to fulfill its obligations to investors after the payment delay.

Pos Indonesia said the delay would not affect the company's operations or financial condition.

"There is no impact" on the company's operational activities, legal standing, financial condition or business continuity as a result of the delayed payment and subsequent compensation process, the company said in the disclosure.

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