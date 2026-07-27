Pos Indonesia settles overdue bond payment

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The company had previously failed to make the payment, valued at Rp 24.12 billion (US$1.4 million), which fell due on July 7, prompting the KSEI to postpone the distribution of returns to sukuk holders.
tate-owned postal company PT Pos Indonesia says it has settled an overdue payment on the sixth periodic return of its Sustainable Ijarah Sukuk I Phase I 2024, along with compensation for the delay, after a missed payment earlier this month.
In an Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) disclosure on Monday, the company said it had completed the payment of the sixth ijarah return installment and compensation for late payment on July 24 through the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI).
The company had previously failed to make the payment, valued at Rp 24.12 billion (US$1.4 million), which fell due on July 7, prompting the KSEI to postpone the distribution of returns to sukuk holders.
Corporate secretary Iwan Gunawan said the settlement marked the company's effort to fulfill its obligations to investors after the payment delay.
Pos Indonesia said the delay would not affect the company's operations or financial condition.
"There is no impact" on the company's operational activities, legal standing, financial condition or business continuity as a result of the delayed payment and subsequent compensation process, the company said in the disclosure.
Read also: Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.